'Gastrointestinal trouble' forces Mads Pedersen to abandon first race of the season

By
published

Former world champion heads home from Etoile de Bessèges to recover ahead of the Classics

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has been forced to abandon his first race of the season after suffering from gastrointestinal problems on the opening stage of the Etoile de Bessèges.

The Dane started the five-day French stage race as the defending champion and was looking to get off to a flying start in 2025 ahead of the Classics season.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

