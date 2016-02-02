Garfoot targets gold at Rio 2016 Olympics time trial
Australian on her late but rapid rise to the highest level
Perhaps Katrin Garfoot’s story should serve as a lesson to teenagers the world over to pay heed to good advice. When Garfoot was told as an aspiring track and field athlete in her native Germany that she had the physiological profile to shine in another discipline altogether, her reaction was to shrug her shoulders.
Related Articles
“I was told I’d probably be a good cyclist when I was 16 or so, but people tell you weird stuff when you’re 16 anyway,” Garfoot told Cyclingnews at the Ladies Tour of Qatar. “I didn’t see myself racing bikes ever.”
Some 18 years later, and now representing her adopted country of Australia, Garfoot is set to line out at the Rio 2016 Olympics as one of the medal contenders in the individual time trial. Her story is all the more remarkable given that she only began racing in 2011, three years after moving Down Under with her Australian husband.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy