Gallopin ends season with hand fracture

Image 1 of 3 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to third place on Stage 2 and took hold of the white jersey for the best young rider (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Tony Gallopin is leading the points classification to the delight of the home fans (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Team RadioShack-Nissan has confirmed that Tony Gallopin will put an end to his 2012 season after suffering a broken bone in his hand as a result of a crash in the UCI Road World Championships road race on Sunday.

Gallopin was due to compete in the upcoming Gran Piemonte, Paris-Bourges and Paris-Tours, but will not be on the start line. The French rider sustained his injury in a massive pile-up with 50km left to race in the Valkenburg circuit.

The team announced its line-up for the coming races. Sprinter Daniele Bennati will head up the team for his home Italian races, Milano-Torino and Gran Piemonte.

RadioShack for Milano-Torino: Jan Bakelants, Daniele Bennati, George Bennett, Ben Hermans, Chris Horner, Yaroslav Popovych, Oliver Zaugg and Haimar Zubeldia.

Gran Piemonte: Jan Bakelants, Daniele Bennati, Ben Hermans, Chris Horner, Yaroslav Popovych, Thomas Rohregger, Oliver Zaugg & Haimar Zubeldia.

Circuit Franco Belge: Matthew Busche, Laurent Didier, Jakob Fuglsang, Giacomo Nizzolo, Joost Posthuma, Gregory Rast, Jesse Sergent, Robert Wagner

Il Lombardia: Jan Bakelants, George Bennett, Ben Hermans, Chris Horner, Yaroslav Popovych, Thomas Rohregger, Oliver Zaugg & Haimar Zubeldia.

