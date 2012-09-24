Gallopin ends season with hand fracture
Crash at Worlds alters RadioShack line-ups
Team RadioShack-Nissan has confirmed that Tony Gallopin will put an end to his 2012 season after suffering a broken bone in his hand as a result of a crash in the UCI Road World Championships road race on Sunday.
Gallopin was due to compete in the upcoming Gran Piemonte, Paris-Bourges and Paris-Tours, but will not be on the start line. The French rider sustained his injury in a massive pile-up with 50km left to race in the Valkenburg circuit.
The team announced its line-up for the coming races. Sprinter Daniele Bennati will head up the team for his home Italian races, Milano-Torino and Gran Piemonte.
RadioShack for Milano-Torino: Jan Bakelants, Daniele Bennati, George Bennett, Ben Hermans, Chris Horner, Yaroslav Popovych, Oliver Zaugg and Haimar Zubeldia.
Gran Piemonte: Jan Bakelants, Daniele Bennati, Ben Hermans, Chris Horner, Yaroslav Popovych, Thomas Rohregger, Oliver Zaugg & Haimar Zubeldia.
Circuit Franco Belge: Matthew Busche, Laurent Didier, Jakob Fuglsang, Giacomo Nizzolo, Joost Posthuma, Gregory Rast, Jesse Sergent, Robert Wagner
Il Lombardia: Jan Bakelants, George Bennett, Ben Hermans, Chris Horner, Yaroslav Popovych, Thomas Rohregger, Oliver Zaugg & Haimar Zubeldia.
