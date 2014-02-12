Gallery: Whole Athlete/Specialized Team trains at Northern California camp

Twelve young athletes from around the country joined together at the Whole Athlete Performance Center in Northern California to kickoff the Whole Athlete/Specialized Cycling Team's 2014 season. The riders were treated to three days of great riding, sponsor introductions, product demos, organic food and yoga.
Entering its sixth season, the Whole Athlete/Specialized Team sets out with an impressive line-up and ambitious schedule. The intrepid junior / under 23 development program, which includes two current and three former national champions, will target the US National Championships, the Pro XCT series, select UCI Junior Series races and World Cups, and the world championships.
Honored as USAC's Mountain Bike Club of the Year for the third year running, and a Center of Excellence, the 2014 team lineup includes seven returning members and five new riders.
U23s Casey Williams, Cypress Gorry, and Jacob Albrecht return to take that next step as young professionals, while 2013 junior world championship team members Sean Bennett and Neilson Powless are joined by Silas Blunk and Zach Peterson to round out the Junior 17-18s. National champ Christopher Blevins joins Cole Avery in the junior 15-16s, as 14-year-old junior Michael Mace comes aboard as the team's youngest rider. Stand-outs Haley Batten and Veda Gerasimek, both national champions, comprise the junior women 15-16s.
2014 Whole Athlete/Specialized Cycling Team
Juniors Sean Bennett, 18 Neilson Powless, 18 Silas Blunk, 18 Zach Peterson, 17 Christopher Blevins, 16 Haley Batten, 16 Cole Avery, 15 Veda Gerasimek, 15 Michael Mace, 14
Under 23s Casey Williams, 20 Cypress Gorry, 20 Jacob Albrecht, 20
