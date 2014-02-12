Gallery: Whole Athlete/Specialized Team trains at Northern California camp

Image 1 of 28 The Whole Athlete-Specialized trains while at team camp (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 2 of 28 Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 3 of 28 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 4 of 28 Sean Bennett (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 5 of 28 Cole Avery (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 6 of 28 Neilson Powless (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 7 of 28 Haley Batten (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 8 of 28 Veda Gerasimek (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 9 of 28 Silas Blunk (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 10 of 28 Christopher Blevins (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 11 of 28 Zach Peterson (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 12 of 28 Casey Williams (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 13 of 28 Mike Mace (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 14 of 28 The Whole Athlete-Specialized Team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 15 of 28 The Whole Athlete-Specialized Team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 16 of 28 Jacob Albrecht (Whole Athlete-Specialized) (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 17 of 28 The team trains along the California coast. (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 18 of 28 The Whole Athlete-Specialized Team riders hang out at the team camp (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 19 of 28 Tools to keep all the bikes running (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 20 of 28 A rider listens during the team camp (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 21 of 28 Whole Athlete-Specialized riders sit in a lecture, learning at team camp (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 22 of 28 A Whole Athlete-Specialized on the trail (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 23 of 28 A Whole Athlete-Specialized in action (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 24 of 28 The Whole Athlete-Specialized do some yoga at team camp (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 25 of 28 Riders model the Whole Athlete-Specialized team's jackets (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 26 of 28 Ryan Chondrashoff (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 27 of 28 The Whole Athlete-Specialized Team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 28 of 28 Bike fitting time for the Whole Athlete-Specialized Team (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

Twelve young athletes from around the country joined together at the Whole Athlete Performance Center in Northern California to kickoff the Whole Athlete/Specialized Cycling Team's 2014 season. The riders were treated to three days of great riding, sponsor introductions, product demos, organic food and yoga.

Entering its sixth season, the Whole Athlete/Specialized Team sets out with an impressive line-up and ambitious schedule. The intrepid junior / under 23 development program, which includes two current and three former national champions, will target the US National Championships, the Pro XCT series, select UCI Junior Series races and World Cups, and the world championships.

Honored as USAC's Mountain Bike Club of the Year for the third year running, and a Center of Excellence, the 2014 team lineup includes seven returning members and five new riders.

U23s Casey Williams, Cypress Gorry, and Jacob Albrecht return to take that next step as young professionals, while 2013 junior world championship team members Sean Bennett and Neilson Powless are joined by Silas Blunk and Zach Peterson to round out the Junior 17-18s. National champ Christopher Blevins joins Cole Avery in the junior 15-16s, as 14-year-old junior Michael Mace comes aboard as the team's youngest rider. Stand-outs Haley Batten and Veda Gerasimek, both national champions, comprise the junior women 15-16s.

2014 Whole Athlete/Specialized Cycling Team

Juniors

Sean Bennett, 18

Neilson Powless, 18

Silas Blunk, 18

Zach Peterson, 17

Christopher Blevins, 16

Haley Batten, 16

Cole Avery, 15

Veda Gerasimek, 15

Michael Mace, 14

Under 23s

Casey Williams, 20

Cypress Gorry, 20

Jacob Albrecht, 20