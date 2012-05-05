Whole Athlete-Specialized juniors head to Europe

Image 1 of 5 Lucas Newcomb takes a bottle on his way to a podium finish at the Mellow Johnny's Classic. (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 2 of 5 Cypress Gorry wins the Whiskey Off Road 25 Proof. (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 3 of 5 Kate Courtney wins the Sea Otter Classic cross country (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 4 of 5 Josie Nordrum on the Sea Otter Road Race Podium. (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 5 of 5 Shane Skelton on his way to winning the Bonelli Park US Pro XCT short track. (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

Five juniors on the Whole Athlete-Specialized team headed to Europe to compete at the highest level of the sport this month.

Fresh off his win at the Whiskey Off Road 25 Proof this past weekend, Cypress Gorry will be joined by Sea Otter Classic winner Kate Courtney as they compete in the World Cups in the Czech Republic and France on May 13 and 20.

Josie Nordrum, Lucas Newcomb and Shane Skelton are also headed across the Atlantic for some international racing later in May and June. They are participating in the USA Cycling Junior Cross Country Mountain Bike Race Camp.

Confirming their strong spring campaigns thus far, Nordrum, Newcomb and Skelton will compete against some of the world's best juniors at the Grand Prix d'Europe in Belgium on May 27 and Swiss Bike Trophy in Bern, Switzerland on June 3.