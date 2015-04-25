Gallery: Vincenzo Nibali's Specialized Tarmac for Liège-Bastogne-Liège
New shark-themed paint job for La Doyenne
Vincenzo Nibali's Specialized Tarmac has been given an all-new look for this weekend's Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The frame, which is identical to the one that he will be using at the Tour de France later in the year, has been painted blue and silver with a shark motif as a nod to Nibali's nickname the Shark of Messina.
The Nibali Shark frameset features a stylized great white shark on either side of the top tube with a stream of yellow, red and pink trailing behind it. The three coloured bands represent Nibali's victories at the Tour de France (2014), The Vuelta a España (2010) and the Giro d'Italia (2013). The bands blend together as they pass under the seatpost, turning into a trident. Nibali's shark logo also features on the handlebars and stem.
"I really like the graphics and the colours of this new bike," Nibali said in a press release issued by Specialized. "Being able to participate in its creation, along with the graphics team at Specialized, makes it even more personal. I feel that it's really mine. Before coming to the final design, we went through some proposals and we found an agreement very quickly. Having my logo on it, the shark, makes me even happier."
Nibali has been riding the mechanical Super Record 11-speed shifters in 2015, coupled with the Specialized S-Works chainset and 53/39 rings. FSA supply Nibali with seatpost, stem and handlebars.
