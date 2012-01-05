Vacansoleil confirm that they fired Mosquera

Image 1 of 2 Ezequiel Mosquera in his new Vacansoleil jersey (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) won the final mountain stage of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Vacansoleil-DCM has fired Ezequiel Mosquera, after he was suspended for two years on doping charges. The Spaniard never rode at all for the Dutch team for the one year he was under contract to them.

“Yes, we fired him in December after the Spanish federation's announcement,” Vacansoleil spokesman Frank Kwanten told Cyclingnews. “This is line with what we announced: that after being suspended he would immediately be fired.”

Mosquera tested positive for hydroxyethyl starch at the 2010 Vuelta a Espana, while riding for Xacobeo Galicia. He signed a two-year contract with Vacansoleil before the positive test was announced. The team held him out of competition pending the outcome of his case.

That outcome didn't happen until 14 months after the positive doping control. The International Cycling Union did not send the dossier to the Spanish cycling federation until April 2011, and the federation opened its investigation in July.

Mosquera confirmed in November that he had been suspended for two years, not counting the 2011 season which he sat out, and said that he would appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitation for Sport. He has consistently denied doping.