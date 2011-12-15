Sneak preview of the Vacansoleil 2012 jersey
Dutch squad in Italy for team camp
The Vacansoleil team is currently in Italy enjoying their first team camp before the start of the 2012 season. The Dutch team has yet to announce both their full roster or unveil their new team but Cyclingnews has obtained a few snap shots of the new-look jersey.
