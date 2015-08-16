Gallery: USA Pro Challenge pre-race press conference

Colorado peloton gets underway Monday in Steamboat Springs
Riders and media gathered Sunday at the The Steamboat Grand Ballroom in Steamboat Springs for a queston-and-answer session ahed of the USA Pro Challenge, the seven-day UCI 2.HC race that starts here Monday and concludes next Sunday in Denver.
Cannondale-Garmin's Ted King and Davide Formola joined BMC's Rohan Dennis and Taylor Phinney, Trek's Matthew Busche, Tinkoff-Saxo's Chris Anker Sorenson, Novo Nordisk's David Lozano, UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen and Hincapie Racing's Dion Smith on the dais.
The big news from the assembly, especially for this riders targeting the overall win, came from Lexus Vice President for North America Brian Smith, who announced that the winners of the men's and women's races will each receive a two-year lease on the new Lexus 200 Turbo. Aside from that, riders talked about the course, the high elevation of the race and what their team and individual goals are for the week.
Check out the photo gallery above for a brief look at the press conference on the eve of the 2015 race.
