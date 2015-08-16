Gallery: USA Pro Challenge pre-race press conference

Image 1 of 28 Sunday's lineup for the 2015 USA Pro Challenge press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 28 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 28 Taylor Phinney cracks a smile and laugh in the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 28 Taylor Phinney continues his comeback from injury at the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 28 There will be plenty of bidons used throughout the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 28 BMC getting ready for the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 28 BMC team owner Andy Rihs at the team truck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 28 BMC general manager Jim Ochowicz and BMC team owner Andy Rihs off for a ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 28 A lull in the questions for the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 28 A packed press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 28 The expected main protagonists at the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 28 Kiel Reijnen will be man to watch this week (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 28 Shawn Hunter is the CEO of the USA Pro Challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 28 Davide Formolo will be Cannondale-Garmin's man for the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 28 Rohan Dennis (BMC) isn't entirely sure how he'll adapt to the high altitude in Colorado (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 28 Ted King at the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 28 Chris Sorenson was the Tinkoff-Saxo rider representative (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 28 Matthew Busche was a late addition to the start list for Trek as he is still suffering from injuries sustained in a recent crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 28 Rohan Dennis (BMC) is the rider to watch for some (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 28 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 28 Ted King (Cannondale) talks about racing in Colorado for his last race in the US. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 28 Matt Busche (Trek) explains coming back after his recent crash. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 28 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) is looking forward to the weeks big climbs at the USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 28 Rohan Dennis (BMC) goes into the 2015 USA Pro Challenge as one of the overall favorites. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 28 Taylor Phinney (BMC) speaks about racing in his home state at the 2015 USA Pro Challenge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 28 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) will be going after stage wins this week in Colorado. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 28 Taylor Phinney (BMC) happy to be in Colorado after a successful test in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 28 Rohan Dennis (BMC) all smiles at Sunday's USA Pro Challenge press conference. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Riders and media gathered Sunday at the The Steamboat Grand Ballroom in Steamboat Springs for a queston-and-answer session ahed of the USA Pro Challenge, the seven-day UCI 2.HC race that starts here Monday and concludes next Sunday in Denver.

Cannondale-Garmin's Ted King and Davide Formola joined BMC's Rohan Dennis and Taylor Phinney, Trek's Matthew Busche, Tinkoff-Saxo's Chris Anker Sorenson, Novo Nordisk's David Lozano, UnitedHealthcare's Kiel Reijnen and Hincapie Racing's Dion Smith on the dais.

The big news from the assembly, especially for this riders targeting the overall win, came from Lexus Vice President for North America Brian Smith, who announced that the winners of the men's and women's races will each receive a two-year lease on the new Lexus 200 Turbo. Aside from that, riders talked about the course, the high elevation of the race and what their team and individual goals are for the week.

