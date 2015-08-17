Video: Cycling Academy at the USA Pro Challenge

Image 1 of 8 Ran Margaliot is the team manager and a former pro who rode for Saxo Bank (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 The Cycling Academy team is launched in Jerusalem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 8 Peter Sagan talking at the team launch in Jerusalem last November (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Peter Sagan shows off the Cycling Academy jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 Peter Sagan, the Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat and Ran Margaliot at the team launch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Ron Baron is the team owner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 The Cycling Academy riders at the launch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 The Cycling Academy team was launched in November 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

One surprise addition this this year's USA Pro Challenge was the Cycling Academy, a first year Continental program out of Israel. The Cycling Academy was chosen over Chris Horner's Airgas-Safeway squad, much to the American team's dismay. Since their launch last November, which was attended by Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), the team has not generated many headlines. The Cycling Academy team is looking to prove their mettle in Colorado.

At the USA Pro Challenge press conference Sunday the Cycling Academy's Media Advisor, Tsadok Yecheskeli, discussed the team's objectives. Yecheskeli pointed to Daniel Turek, who recently won stages at Tour d'Azerbaidjan and the Tour de Berlin, as a potential stage contender. Yecheskeli also discussed the team's origins and aspirations to one day ride the Tour de France.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.