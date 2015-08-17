Video: Cycling Academy at the USA Pro Challenge
First year Israeli Continental team ready for American debut
One surprise addition this this year's USA Pro Challenge was the Cycling Academy, a first year Continental program out of Israel. The Cycling Academy was chosen over Chris Horner's Airgas-Safeway squad, much to the American team's dismay. Since their launch last November, which was attended by Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), the team has not generated many headlines. The Cycling Academy team is looking to prove their mettle in Colorado.
Related Articles
At the USA Pro Challenge press conference Sunday the Cycling Academy's Media Advisor, Tsadok Yecheskeli, discussed the team's objectives. Yecheskeli pointed to Daniel Turek, who recently won stages at Tour d'Azerbaidjan and the Tour de Berlin, as a potential stage contender. Yecheskeli also discussed the team's origins and aspirations to one day ride the Tour de France.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy