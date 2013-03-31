Gallery: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team at De Panne

Image 1 of 40
Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) worked his way into the break.
The peloton starts to get strung out.
Riders strip down after a tough day of racing.
A lone rider tries to make it back to the bunch after having a mechanical.
Heavy dust kicks up as the race heads alongside some of the fields and cobbles.
John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) has an ill-timed flat on one of the cobble sections.
Riders mark down important sections and tape it to the bike for reference during the race.
Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) decides what to bundle up with before another cold ride.
Every team bus must have a coffee machine ready to go in the morning.
The bus pulls up alongside the beach for a cold and windy start to De Panne.
Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) covered in dust after a tough day on the bike.
Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) after spending a day in the break.
Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) waits for his coffee to be ready before heading out for the day.
Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) rider gets some mobile maintenance done to his bike.
Fans build around sprinting favorite Mark Cavendish.
Belgian fans are crazy about getting autographs and keeping everything organized.
UnitedHealthcare team director Hendrik Redant comforts Kiel Reijnan after he tried for another day in the break.
The start in Oudenaarde.
Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) checks out the fans building outside the bus.
Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to another big day of racing.
UnitedHealthcare team director Hendrik Redant climbs on the team bus to give the orders for the day.
John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) is ready to pin on another race number.
The field splits for one of the many traffic islands.
The racing in Belgium means you ride anywhere you can to stay up front.
Riders fill up every bit of a tree-lined road.
A break starts to get some time on the main field.
Early in the day and the bunch is still together.
A good strong Belgian wind for racing in De Panne.
Today's route paralleled the canals several times.
Live TV coverage happens for the racing in De Panne.
A typical Belgian scene as the race heads into another town.
Mechanics wait as the race comes back down from the climb of the Kwaremont.
More wide open and windy fields for the race.
Things slow up a bit at the front of the bunch.
Many large cemeteries from war times can be found along the race routes here in Belgium.
Flat roads with few trees meant heavy winds for the bunch.
The chute that takes riders to sign on in Oudenaarde.
Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) gets a hand-up.
Spectators line any hill that the race goes up.
A windmill along the TT course in De Panne.
The
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, a US-based Pro Continental squad, has been in action in Europe this spring, most recently at Belgium's Three Days of De Panne stage race, encompassing four stages in three days from March 26 to 28.
Photographer Jonathan Devich has been travelling with the team and has provided this behind the scenes look at UnitedHealthcare's stint in Belgium.
Highlights for the team include Kiel Reijnen making the early break on the
opening stage, Alessandro Bazzana making a key three-man escape late in stage 2 followed by a top-15 finish by sprinter Jake Keough in the finale, plus a top-10 finish by Bazzana on stage 3a.
