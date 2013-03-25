Gallery: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team at Coppi e Bartali

Image 1 of 41
The UnitedHealthcare team relaxes in the bus before the start of the team time trial.
Philip Deignan (UnitedHealthcare) takes a feed on the second stage of Coppi e Bartali.
The race heads down a tree-lined street in Italy.
Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) comes back to the car to get bottles for his teammates.
Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) pins his number on before the start of the second stage.
The UnitedHealthcare team heads out on course for the team time trial.
Locals come out to watch the team time trial.
A rainy day for the team time trial in Gatteo.
Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare) stays warm in the car before riding the team time trial.
200 riders begin the Coppi e Bartali race.
A break fights their way up a steep climb.
After a hard day of racing a massage is the first thing to do when back at the hotel.
A young boy runs down towards the team buses after the race finish.
Always a bit of flash at the Italian races.
Having lunch at a small restaurant before the TT in Crevalcore.
UnitedHealthcare team director Hendrik Redant looks over the GC times before the time trial.
The peloton rides up through the snow to the finish in Piane di Mocogno.
Pretty sights along the Coppi e Bartali route.
Riders in the break work together to over a four-minute advantage.
A rider walks back to his room after a hard day of racing.
The field spread across the road before things really begin for the day.
The race gets underway at the first day of Coppi e Bartali.
A dark, grey and rainy day of racing in Italy.
Fans walk along the team cars and buses in Monticelli, Italy.
Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) is all bundled and ready for the final day of Coppi e Bartali.
Every morning fresh numbers get put on the bikes.
Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) is all set to get for the stage.
Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) shows the hard work of the day.
Fans cheer on a rider through the fog.
A rider tries to get his rain jacket on during a downpour and strong winds.
Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) comes back to the team car for a fresh bottle.
When the rain gets heavy teammates help each other get covered up.
Riders know where to go for the special coffee machine at the start in Gatteo.
Marco Pantani reigned from nearby and fans still come to honor him.
Bikes are loaded and ready to go for the first day of Coppi e Bartali.
Groups of riders wait outside of a cafe as other teams are introduced.
Riders queue up for the team introductions in Gatteo.
Chris Jones and teammate Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) get settled into a home away from home.
Coming into the finish in Fiorano Modenese.
Riders disappear into the thick fog.
Heavy rains for the final day of Coppi e Bartali.
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, a US-based Pro Continental squad, has been in action in Europe this spring, most recently at Italy's Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali stage race, encompassing six stages in five days from March 20 to 24.
Photographer Jonathan Devich has been travelling with the team and has provided this behind the scenes look at UnitedHealthcare's Italian campaign.
Highlights for the team include a pair of top ten finishers in the
opening stage (Alessandro Bazzana for third, Kiel Reijnen for seventh), Lucas Euser's solo attack in the uphill finale of stage 3 plus Philip Deignan's 11th place general classification result, 3:27 behind overall winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida).
