Gallery: Tour de France press conferences

Image 1 of 64 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 64 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 64 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 64 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 64 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 64 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 64 Ted King and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 64 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) talks about his custom Cannondale paint job (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 64 Marc Madiot discusses FDJ's aims for the Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 64 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 64 Peter Sagan's Cannondale is sporting a custom paint job of the Wolverine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 64 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) heads to the pre-Tour de France press conference (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 64 Bjarne Riis (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 64 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 64 A packed press room (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 64 Niki Terpstra answering questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 64 Michał Kwiatkowski answering questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 64 Mark Cavendish surrounded by microphones (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 64 Michał Kwiatkowski's turn to answer questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 64 There were plenty of the camera's at the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 64 Mark Cavendish answers a few questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 64 Mark Cavendish at the team press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 64 The full nine-man Omega Pharma-Quick Step team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 64 The view of the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team press conference from the back of the room (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 64 Omega Pharma-Quick Step answering the press' questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 64 Mark Cavendish with his family (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 64 Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 64 'What do you think Chris?' (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 29 of 64 Chris Froome (Sky) testing out the le Coq Sportif jersey (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 30 of 64 The young riders white jersey by le Coq Sportif (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 31 of 64 The le Coq Sportif maillot jaune (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 32 of 64 Bretagne-Séché Environnement wave its Britanny flag (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 33 of 64 Fabian Cancellara at the Trek team presentation (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 34 of 64 Richie Porte at the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 64 Chris Froome answering the press' questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 64 Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 64 Chris Froome and Sir Dave Brailsford (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 64 Sky's Pinarello's (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 64 Sky are on Fizik saddles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 64 Mark Cavendish awaits a question from the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 64 Fränk Schleck in the Luxembourg national jersey (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 42 of 64 Sky's bikes ready for the mechanics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 64 A Sky Fizik saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 64 Jens Voigt (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 64 Danny van Poppel (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 64 Andy Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 64 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 64 BMC boss Jim Ochowicz (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 64 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 64 Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché Environnement (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 64 Brice Feillu and Bretagne-Seche Environnement teammates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 52 of 64 Tejay van Garderen at the pre-race press conference (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 53 of 64 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 54 of 64 Frank Schlek and his Trek teammates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 55 of 64 The Tour de France press conference (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 56 of 64 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) at the press conference (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 57 of 64 Arthur Vichot (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 58 of 64 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 59 of 64 Fränk Schleck heads to the presser (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 60 of 64 Andy Schleck arrives for the press conference (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 61 of 64 Fränk Schleck is the Luxembourg champion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 62 of 64 Trek Factory Racing lines up for the press (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 63 of 64 Andy and Fränk Schleck (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 64 of 64 BMC owner Andy Rihs (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Pre-race team press conferences got under way two days ahead of the start of the 2014 Tour de France on Thursday. Teams like Trek Factory Racing, FDJ, BMC and Bretagne Schuller all presented their teams to the media.

The Tour will kick off on Saturday, July 5 with a road stage from Leeds to Harrogate. The race will stay in Great Britain for three days before heading to France.

At the Trek Factory Racing press conference, star rider Fabian Cancellara talked about the cobbled stage 5. "It's a special scenario when you have a cobbled stage in the Tour de France. It's good for me and I will, and we will, go for that," Cancellara said in his unique version of Swiss-English.

"When people ask if it's safe or not, I say that we're in the Tour de France and it's part of racing. This (stage) is a benefit for me. The Tour de France is not just about climbs and time trials, other aspects make the decision about what is the final result in Paris.

"It's risky but that's how it is. We'll fight for the best and do the best we can. We'll see what [Chris] Froome, [Vincenzo] Nibal and the others do, but for sure it's going to be tough."

Meanwhile his teammate Andy Schleck, who hasn't been on podiums as much in recent years, said, "I've still got a name, good capacity and good legs, even if I'm going into the Tour with low ambitions. My first objective is to help Fränk and Haimar and see how far I can go. I've got a good chance to go for a stage too. I'm realistic about what I can achieve but I believe I can do that. We'll see how the Tour goes."

At the BMC press conference, team leader Tejay van Garderen said, "Every year is different, 2012 was a special year, and I would be happy with a repeat of that. I’m not going to name what place on GC would make me happy. I just want to prove to myself and to the team just that I can stack up in three weeks of racing and that I am a Grand Tour rider. I want to explore the possibilities, do my best and see where I end up. If I say that I want to finish on the podium and I finish fourth place then that would be a disappointment, no I’m not going to say that."

While some riders are busy focusing on top finishes, other riders, like Jens Voigt, are just happy to be at the race. "To be honest, until two or three weeks ago I still wasn’t sure if I’d be in the Tour team because there were parts of this season where I couldn't perform the way I wanted to or how I expected to. So I rated my chances of starting as 40-60 against. So, I’m proud to be here and also honoured that Trek selected me," said Voigt.

