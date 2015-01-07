Gallery: Tinkoff Saxo 2015 team roster

Sagan, Contador, Basso, Rogers headline for WorldTour team
Tinkoff Saxo head into the 2015 season with arguably their strongest line up yet. Alberto Contador will lead the line in the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France as he embarks on a historic Grand Tour double, while Ivan Basso and Robert Kiserlovski have been drafted in to support the Spaniard, adding firepower and experience to the team’s ranks.
Rafal Majka will surely have more responsibility within the team after his stellar 2014 season and although a dark cloud hangs over the future of Roman Kreuziger as he fights to save his career in a Biological Passport case, the team have Michael Rogers to act as road captain in a number of key objectives and races.
All that before the signing of the year in Peter Sagan is even mentioned. The talented all-rounder had his pick of WorldTour teams with Cannondale's merger with Garmin and the Slovakian rider opted for Oleg Tinkov’s rich reserves and Bjarne Riis’s know-how. On the road, Sagan will once again target the Spring Classics and the Tour de France, where he will be looking to win his fourth Green jersey. Whatever may come of 2015, Tinkoff Saxo promise to be in the thick of the action.
Click here for a full gallery of the team roster.
