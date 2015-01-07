Gallery: Tinkoff Saxo 2015 team roster

Image 1 of 31 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) models all three team kits (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 31 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 3 of 31 Michael Koler (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 4 of 31 Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 31 Michael Valgren (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 6 of 31 Nikoklay Trusov (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 7 of 31 Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 8 of 31 Pavel Brutt (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 9 of 31 Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 10 of 31 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 11 of 31 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 12 of 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 13 of 31 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 14 of 31 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 15 of 31 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 16 of 31 Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 17 of 31 Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 18 of 31 Team leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 19 of 31 Bruno da Silva Pires (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 20 of 31 Chris Anker Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 21 of 31 Chistopher Juul Jensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 22 of 31 Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 23 of 31 Edward Beltran (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 24 of 31 Evgeny Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 25 of 31 Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 26 of 31 Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 27 of 31 Jesper Hansen (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 28 of 31 Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 29 of 31 Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 30 of 31 Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 31 of 31 Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)

Tinkoff Saxo head into the 2015 season with arguably their strongest line up yet. Alberto Contador will lead the line in the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France as he embarks on a historic Grand Tour double, while Ivan Basso and Robert Kiserlovski have been drafted in to support the Spaniard, adding firepower and experience to the team’s ranks.

Rafal Majka will surely have more responsibility within the team after his stellar 2014 season and although a dark cloud hangs over the future of Roman Kreuziger as he fights to save his career in a Biological Passport case, the team have Michael Rogers to act as road captain in a number of key objectives and races.

All that before the signing of the year in Peter Sagan is even mentioned. The talented all-rounder had his pick of WorldTour teams with Cannondale's merger with Garmin and the Slovakian rider opted for Oleg Tinkov’s rich reserves and Bjarne Riis’s know-how. On the road, Sagan will once again target the Spring Classics and the Tour de France, where he will be looking to win his fourth Green jersey. Whatever may come of 2015, Tinkoff Saxo promise to be in the thick of the action.

