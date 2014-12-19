Gallery: Tinkoff-Saxo reveal new jersey for 2015

Image 1 of 30 The 2015 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey made by Sportful (Image credit: Sportful) Image 2 of 30 The 2015 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 4 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 6 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 7 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 8 of 30 The 2015 Tinkoff-Saxo jerseys are presented (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 9 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 10 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 11 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 12 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 13 of 30 (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 14 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 15 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 16 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 17 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 18 of 30 Red Square in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 19 of 30 Red Square in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 20 of 30 Red Square in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 21 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 22 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 23 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 24 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 25 of 30 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey presentation in Moscow. (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 26 of 30 The back of the Tinkoff-Saxo 2015 jersey (Image credit: Sportful) Image 27 of 30 The Sportful Tinkoff-Saxo team shorts (Image credit: Sportful) Image 28 of 30 Peter Sagan's 2015 Tinkoff-Saxo Slovakian national champion's jersey (Image credit: Sportful) Image 29 of 30 Michael Valgren's Danish national champion's 2015 Tinkoff-Saxo jersey (Image credit: Sportful) Image 30 of 30 Peter Sagan shows off his new Tinkoff-Saxo Slovakian national champion jersey (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Tinkoff-Saxo Bank will race in a predominantly bright yellow jersey, with blue and yellow shorts in 2015.

The team showed its new jersey design at a presentation on Friday in Moscow in the presence of key sponsors and team owner Oleg Tinkov. The jersey is made by Italian brand Sportful.

Peter Sagan stood out amongst teammates Alberto Contador, Rafal Majka, Nikolay Trusov and Pavel Brutt in his red, white and blue Slovakian national champion's jersey. Michael Valgren will have a red and white jersey as current Danish national champion.

“Tinkoff-Saxo today is not just the most high-tech team equipped with the latest technologies,” Sagan said in a statement released with the jersey announcement. “Oleg unites us and gives opportunities to become even better in what we do. The team boasts a great morale and a very strong team spirit. Oleg brings us together and inspires us to go further. We are sure that the new season will prove us truly unbeatable.”

There is significantly more Tinkoff yellow and less Saxo blue than on the 2014 jersey. Sportful claimed the new design is similar to the fluorescent kit the team used for the 2014 Tour de France, suggesting the bright colours will make the athletes more visible to their teammates, support vehicles and fans, and help differentiate the riders from the leaders jerseys in races. Along with the Russian national flag, the team kit features the name Tinkoff in Cyrillic.

The presentation at the head Moscow office of Tinkoff Bank was a first for the team, and the five riders attending also visited Red Square with the team owner.

“We are happy to present this very team in Moscow today,” Contador said. “We can feel the support from our Russian fans and will do everything to meet their expectations. We hope that this Tinkoff–Saxo presentation will become an annual tradition and we will see each other and many more people next year.”

During the recent Tinkoff-Saxo training camp in Gran Canaria, the team revealed a special green camouflage training kit. Both kits will be available to the public.

To view the entire gallery please click here.