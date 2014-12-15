Gallery: Tinkoff-Saxo end successful training camp in Gran Canaria

Image 1 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo training in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 2 of 31 The team Tinkoff-Saxo riding in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 3 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 4 of 31 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 5 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 6 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 7 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 8 of 31 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 9 of 31 Cannondale riders unite with their new Tinkoff-Saxo teammates (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 10 of 31 Albert Contador leads the Tinkoff-SAxo team up a climb in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 11 of 31 Ivan Basso meets with his 2015 team Tinkoff-Saxo at a pre-season camp (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 12 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 13 of 31 Peter Sagan out training with his new team Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 14 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo riders climbing in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 15 of 31 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 16 of 31 Peter Sagan leads Tinkoff-Saxo on a training ride (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 17 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 18 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo training in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 19 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo training in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 20 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo training in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 21 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo training in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 22 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo riders wear their new camo kits (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 23 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo riders wear their new camo kits (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 24 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 25 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 26 of 31 Peter Sagan with Tinkoff-Saxo at a pre-season camp (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 27 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo riders on their last training ride at camp (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 28 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 29 of 31 Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 30 of 31 Tinkoff-Saxo trains in Gran Canaria (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 31 of 31 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

The 2015 Tinkoff-Saxo squad ended a successful two-week pre-season training camp that began on December 1 and concluded on December 13 on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.

The 30 riders included returning Grand Tour contender Alberto Contador and newcomers Peter Sagan and Ivan Basso from Cannondale. The team spent 13 consecutive days at Anfi del Mar, a resort sponsor, training in the hills and mountains behind the hotel and along the seaside roads.

The purpose of the team camp was to provide riders with valuable training time on their bikes in warm weather conditions and to allow them ample time to get to know one another ahead of the 2015 season. The riders also had daily stretching and strengthening routines, and the new riders on the team had Specialized Geometry Fits on their bikes with Dr. Andy Pruitt.

Tinkoff-Saxo unveiled the team's new blue-toned camouflage training kit on the first day of camp. The official team kit will be revealed at a team presentation in Moscow on December 19.

