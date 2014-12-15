Gallery: Team Sky in training in Mallorca

Image 1 of 24 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) shows off some new Rapha training kit (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 24 Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 24 Team Sky mechanics were on hand to help the riders with their bikes (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 4 of 24 Luke Rowe and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 24 The Team Sky riders training in Mallorca (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 6 of 24 Peter Kennaugh and his Team Sky teammates head towards Palma (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 7 of 24 Dave Brailsford and Peter Kennaugh (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 8 of 24 (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 9 of 24 Team Sky's Pinarello bikes await (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 10 of 24 The riders and team manegement relax at the Team Sky camp (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 11 of 24 Ben Swift, Kurt-Asle Arvesen, and Bernhard Eisel (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 12 of 24 Geraint Thomas and Rod Ellingworth (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 13 of 24 The Team Sky riders stop for a well earned coffee stop during their training (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 14 of 24 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 15 of 24 Servais Knaven and Rod Ellingworth catch up during a training ride (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 16 of 24 Dario Cioni takes part in a relaxed training ride (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 17 of 24 Christian Knees (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 18 of 24 Sky riders were training in some of Rapha's new clothing (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 19 of 24 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) out on his time trial bike (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 20 of 24 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 21 of 24 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 22 of 24 Swift, Kennaugh and Thomas gather before a ride (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 23 of 24 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 24 of 24 Ben Swift and Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky have returned to Mallorca, Spain as they begin their assault on the 2015 road season. The British squad have used their Balearic base as their pre-season retreat for several seasons and the winter of 2014 is no different with the bulk of the team’s squad on hand for training and planning there over the last week and a half.





Click here to see the gallery.