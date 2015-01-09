Trending

Gallery: Team Katusha's 2015 roster

29 riders for Russian WorldTour squad

The 2015 Katusha team.

Team Katusha train in Spain.

Preparing for a team ride in Spain

Preparing for a team ride in Spain

Daniel Moreno

Joaquin Rodriguez

Viacheslav Kuznetsov

Alexander Kristoff

Alexander Kristoff

Marco Haller

Jacopo Guarnieri

Team Katusha train in Spain.

Team Katusha train in Spain.

Team Katusha train in Spain.

Team Katusha will be on Canyon bikes in 2015.

Team Katusha train in Spain.

Team Katusha train in Spain.

Team Katusha train in Spain.

The 2015 Katusha team.

Preparing for a team ride in Spain.

Preparing for a team ride in Spain.

Angel Vicioso

Alberto Losada

Alexander Porsev

Sergey Lagutin

Simon Spilak

Giampaolo Caruso

Anton Vorobyev

Tiago Machado

Dmitry Kozontchuk

Maxim Belkov

Vladimir Isaichev

Yury Trofimov

Pavel Kochetkov

Alexey Tsatevitch

Gatis Smukulis

Sven Erik Bystrom

Alexander Kolobnev

Luca Paolini

Rudiger Selig

Rudiger Selig

Egor Silin

Ilnur Zakarin

Eduard Vorganov

Sergei Chernetski

Team Katusha will focus throughout their seventh WorldTour season on bringing in the results that will help Russia field a full team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Katusha will also continue to seek results in the Classics and the Grand Tours as well as other stage races.

“The Katusha roster has been strengthened significantly, and I am sure we can realize our plans,” said General Manager Viacheslav Ekimov.

Team Katusha's 2015 roster includes Russians Maxim Belkov, Sergei Chernetckii, Vladimir Isaychev, Pavel Kochetkov, Alexander Kolobnev, Dmitriy Kozonchuk, Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Sergey Lagutin, Aleksandr Porsev, Egor Silin, Iurii Trofimov, Alexey Tsatevich, Eduard Vorganov, Anton Vorobyev, Ilnur Zakarin.

Katusha's Spanish riders are Joaquim Rodriguez, Daniel Moreno, Angel Vicioso and Alberto Losada. Jacopo Guarnieri, Giampaolo Caruso, Luca Paolini represent Italy on the team, while both Kristoff and Sven Erik Bystrøm are from Norway. The team also includes Tiago Machado of Portugal, Gatis Smukulis of Latvia, Simon Špilak of Slovenia, Rüdiger Selig of Germany and Marco Haller of Austria.

Sports directors for the 2015 team are José Azevedo, Dmitry Konyshev, Torsten Schmidt, Gennady Mikhaylov, Claudio Cozzi and Xavier Florencio.

You can view the complete gallery here.