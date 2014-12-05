Gallery: Katusha presents 2015 team in Calpe
Russian team will again focus on the Classics, Grand Tours and stage races
Katusha presented its 2015 team today in the Spanish town of Calpe, where the Russian squad took the opportunity to introduce the riders and outline the aims and goals for the upcoming season.
The team will focus throughout its seventh WorldTour season on bringing in the results that will help Russia field a full team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Katusha will also continue to seek results in the Classics and the Grand Tours as well as other stage races, according to a statement released today.
“The Katusha roster has been strengthened significantly, and I am sure we can realize our plans,” said General Manager Viacheslav Ekimov.
This season was full of bright spots for Katusha, which brought home a significant win at Milan San Remo with Alexander Kristoff as well as multiple stage wins at the Tour de France, Critérium du Dauphiné, Tour de Romandie, Volta a Catalunya, Vattenfall Cyclassics, the Russian Championships and the Norwegian stage races.
Team Katusha's 2015 roster includes Russians Maxim Belkov, Sergei Chernetckii, Vladimir Isaychev, Pavel Kochetkov, Alexander Kolobnev, Dmitriy Kozonchuk, Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Sergey Lagutin, Aleksandr Porsev, Egor Silin, Iurii Trofimov, Alexey Tsatevich, Eduard Vorganov, Anton Vorobyev, Ilnur Zakarin.
Katusha's Spanish riders are Joaquim Rodriguez, Daniel Moreno, Angel Vicioso and Alberto Losada. Jacopo Guarnieri, Giampaolo Caruso, Luca Paolini represent Italy on the team, while both Kristoff and Sven Erik Bystrøm are from Norway. The team also includes Tiago Machado of Portugal, Gatis Smukulis of Latvia, Simon Špilak of Slovenia, Rüdiger Selig of Germany and Marco Haller of Austria.
Sports directors for the 2015 team are José Azevedo, Dmitry Konyshev, Torsten Schmidt, Gennady Mikhaylov, Claudio Cozzi and Xavier Florencio.
