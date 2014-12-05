Gallery: Katusha presents 2015 team in Calpe

Image 1 of 23 Katusha presented its 2015 team in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 23 Team Katusha at a training camp in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 23 The riders get ready to go for a spin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 23 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 23 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 23 Alexander Kolobnev (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 Alexander Kolobnev (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 23 Team Katusha in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 23 The Katusha team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 23 Ekimov being interviewed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 23 Team manager Viatcheslav Ekimov and Roman Arnold President Canyon Bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 23 Team manager Viatcheslav Ekimov announcing his team for 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 23 Team manager Viatcheslav Ekimov on stage with his team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 23 The Katusha kit for 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 23 Alexander Kristoff on stage at the Katusha presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 23 Riders on the Katusha team for 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 23 Katusha team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 23 Katusha team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 23 The official team bike for 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 23 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 23 Team Katusha bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Team Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha presented its 2015 team today in the Spanish town of Calpe, where the Russian squad took the opportunity to introduce the riders and outline the aims and goals for the upcoming season.

The team will focus throughout its seventh WorldTour season on bringing in the results that will help Russia field a full team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Katusha will also continue to seek results in the Classics and the Grand Tours as well as other stage races, according to a statement released today.

“The Katusha roster has been strengthened significantly, and I am sure we can realize our plans,” said General Manager Viacheslav Ekimov.

This season was full of bright spots for Katusha, which brought home a significant win at Milan San Remo with Alexander Kristoff as well as multiple stage wins at the Tour de France, Critérium du Dauphiné, Tour de Romandie, Volta a Catalunya, Vattenfall Cyclassics, the Russian Championships and the Norwegian stage races.

Team Katusha's 2015 roster includes Russians Maxim Belkov, Sergei Chernetckii, Vladimir Isaychev, Pavel Kochetkov, Alexander Kolobnev, Dmitriy Kozonchuk, Viacheslav Kuznetsov, Sergey Lagutin, Aleksandr Porsev, Egor Silin, Iurii Trofimov, Alexey Tsatevich, Eduard Vorganov, Anton Vorobyev, Ilnur Zakarin.

Katusha's Spanish riders are Joaquim Rodriguez, Daniel Moreno, Angel Vicioso and Alberto Losada. Jacopo Guarnieri, Giampaolo Caruso, Luca Paolini represent Italy on the team, while both Kristoff and Sven Erik Bystrøm are from Norway. The team also includes Tiago Machado of Portugal, Gatis Smukulis of Latvia, Simon Špilak of Slovenia, Rüdiger Selig of Germany and Marco Haller of Austria.

Sports directors for the 2015 team are José Azevedo, Dmitry Konyshev, Torsten Schmidt, Gennady Mikhaylov, Claudio Cozzi and Xavier Florencio.

To view the gallery, click here.