Gallery: Schurter and Süss named Swiss cyclists of the year

Cross country world champion Nino Schurter and marathon world champion Esther Süss were recognized as the Swiss Cyclists of the Year for the second consecutive year by Swiss Cycling. A ceremony was held on Tuesday in their honor at the new Swiss velodrome in Granges.

2013 was a successful season for cross country star Schurter, who defended his world champion's title, finished second at the European championships and won the overall World Cup title for the third time in his career.

Süss, a marathon and cross country racer, was receiving the honor of best Swiss cyclist for the third time. At age 39, she shows no signs of slowing down, having won the marathon world championships and finished third in both the European marathon championships and the cross country world championships.

Stefan Küng, a 20-year-old track cyclist, was voted most promising rider while the Track World Cup overall winning team pursuit squad won best team honors. Team pursuit team riders included Oliver Beer, Tristan Marguet, Frank Pasche, Théry Schir, Kilian Moser, Loïc Perizzolo, Cyrille Thèry, Silvan Dillier, Tom Bohli and Küng.

Selections were made per results from online public voting (two-thirds) and from cycling media voting (one-third)conducted from November 5 to December 8, 2013.