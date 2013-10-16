Schurter and Peat among racers at Enduro World Series last round

Image 1 of 8 Steve Peat will be among those in attendance (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 2 of 8 In Finale Ligure, riders enjoy the mountains and the sea (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 3 of 8 Superenduro promoters will work their magic in Finale Ligure for the Enduro World Series finale (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 4 of 8 Finale Ligure is hosting the last round of the Enduro World Series (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 5 of 8 Racers all lined up for the start in Finale Ligure (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 6 of 8 Riders on a pleasure pace section in between timed sections (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 7 of 8 A rider on some Finale Ligure singletrack (Image credit: Enduro World Series) Image 8 of 8 Cannondale is always well represented by riders like Jerome Clementz at enduros in Finale Ligure (Image credit: Enduro World Series)

Twenty-six nations will be represented at the Superenduro powered by SRAM in Finale Ligure, Italy this weekend, when the inaugural Enduro World Series (EWS) and the popular Superenduro series will wrap up. Cross country world champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) and downhill star Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) will join the EWS regulars for a weekend of competition.

"In Punta Ala, we started a new era of mountain bike racing, proving that enduro is a discipline on its own," said Franco Monchiero, Race Director and Founder of Superenduro series. He was referring to round one of the inaugural Enduro World Series held earlier this spring in Punta Ala, Italy. "Five months later, we will be crowing the first champions of the sport at the final event of the Superenduro."

"Finale [Ligure] has always been the most participated event for us, but this year the starting list is just incredible with the best bikers in the world gathering to race our trails. I want to welcome everybody and wish riders a great and fair race."

The list of riders competing includes enduro pro racers like Jared Graves, Fabien Barel, Cedric Gracia, Anne Caroline Chausson, Martin Maes, Tracy Moseley and Jerome Clementz.

"I couldn't imagine being the first winner of Enduro World Series," said series champion Clementz, who has the title locked up ahead of this weekend's final round. Now that it has happened, I'm super-pumped!"

"In Finale Ligure, I have nothing to loose or to protect, so I will ride wide open and try to be on the podium again. I'm a racer so when the race starts, it's hard to slow down. After that, I should say that with less pressure, it was hard to keep the same focus in my preparation. I'm really happy to come back to Italy and compete in the Superenduro again. Finale is famous for providing a nice race, and I'm sure they want to raise the level of organisation. I'm looking forward to seeing the trails we will have to race. Superenduro always provides tight and exciting racing in beautiful scenery. What more could we ask for?"

Alongside the stars of enduro, some of the world's top mountain bikers from the worlds of downhill and cross country will be competing this weekend. Cross country world champion and World Cup champion Nino Schurter, downhill legend Steve Peat, women's cross country World Cup champion Tania Zakelj, Olympic cross country bronze medallist Marco-Aurelio Fontana and downhillers Brendan Fairclough, Josh Bryceland and Justin Leov should give racing fans goosebumps.

One year later, EWS finale is a reality

"The week of the Superenduro in Finale in 2013 is exactly the same week we had been discussing the possibility of doing the EWS back in 2012," said Enrico Guala, one of the founders of Superenduro series. "At the 2012 Roc d'Azur, myself, Franco, Fred and Chris [Ball] had a long chat during the day and a Skype call with Darren at night to give birth to EMBA and the EWS. Today, 360 days later, we are gathering again the group and we'll be hosting the most incredible group of mountain bikers coming from all disciplines and backgrounds."

"I want to thank my long time friend and great visionary Franco, who invented the Superenduro and involved me seven years ago. Without him we would not be here providing the riders and the industry the most exciting event the sport has ever witnessed."

For the first time, the Finale Ligure Superenduro will be held over two days, with four special stages on Saturday and two more on Sunday.

The race course will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 16 and practice will be on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18. During practice, riders will be allowed to shuttle with private vans or any other transportation means on the road open to public traffic, unless otherwise marked. All vehicles must follow the Italian traffic rules and signs in place. Dirt roads will be closed to traffic.

About 600 racers are expected to compete.