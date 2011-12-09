Gallery: Saxo Bank and Contador tour Jerusalem

Image 1 of 7 Alberto Contador reflects after what has been a difficult year (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Guidi (centre) and Tosatto (right) lead the previous night's entertainment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Contador and Noval walk through the streets (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 The Saxo Bank riders visit The Wall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Much better than the Mel Gibson version (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Saxo Bank's time off extended to a game of hide and seek (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Saxo Bank has continued its training camp in Israel with a tour of Jerusalem. The team raced a criterium in the old city during the week, won by Alberto Contador, and they later took the opportunity to check out the city and visit some of its most famous sites, including the Western Wall.

But while Contador's squad turned tourists for the day in Israel, his thoughts are never far from the Tour de France, where - CAS verdict pending - he will attempt to wrestle the yellow jersey back from Cadel Evans.

Saxo Bank directeur sportif Brad McGee reiterated that the Spaniard will not line up at the Giro d'Italia in 2012, and that he will focus entirely on the Tour de France.

"The Tour is so hard that to take the win you must be totally fresh," McGee told feltet.dk. "I admire Alberto's belief that he can win all three Grand Tours in the same season. I think it's fantastic that he dares to have such high ambitions, but next year we have defined a clear goal, and our full focus is on the Tour."