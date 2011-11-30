Contador serious about bid for time trial gold in London after Tour

Though short of his best, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) moved up to 5th overall. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) has put his hat in the ring for next year's London Olympic Games individual time trial, explaining at the team presentation in Copenhagen that with the proximity of the event to next year's Tour de France, it would be foolish to not at least attempt the feat.

"It's the kind of challenge that I say why not to?" Contador said. "To me it's an opportunity that I really want to pursue. If I'm still going well [after the Tour], I'll give it a really good shot."

Contador finished fourth in the event in the Beijing games, 1:18 behind gold medalist Fabian Cancellara. The Swiss rider will again be a rival of Contador's in London, to say nothing of rising time trial stars Tony Martin and Richie Porte, and pursuit gold medalist Bradley Wiggins.

Martin goes in to the event as the outright favourite after taking out the World Championships in Copenhagen in September, and both time trials of this year's Tour de France.

The Tour meanwhile remains Contador's main goal for next season, with the Spaniard re-affirming his commitment to sacrificing a chance to defend his Giro crown in a bid to go for the Giro-Tour double.

"The main goal is to win the Tour de France," said Contador. "I know it's very hard. Everybody wants to win, but I will work hard for it. I do not know if I can win or not, but I'll try. I want to be as well organized as I can possibly be next year and arrive rested and relaxed for the Tour. [This year] I had a good preparation, but next year I want to make it perfect."

It remains to be seen as to whether the three-time Tour de France winner will even be in London with an appeal at the Court of Arbitration of Sport by the WADA and UCI still pending over his Clenbuterol positive in the 2010 Tour de France. The final CAS decision is expected in early 2012.