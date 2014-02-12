Gallery: On the startline of the Trofeo Muro

Image 1 of 12 Sacha Modolo's bike before the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 12 David Millar spare Cervelo bike) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 12 Rub downs are fun at the Europcar team (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 12 Fabian Wegmann (Garmin Sharp) relaxes before the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 5 of 12 IAM Thomas Löfkvist (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 6 of 12 Orica GreenEdge riders head to the sign in (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 7 of 12 Sky's Pinarello Dogma bikes lined out before the start of the race (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 8 of 12 The 2014 Lampre Merida bikes (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 9 of 12 Mauro Gianetti has been in Mallorca and following the race (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 10 of 12 Lampre Merida mechanics make some last minute changes (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 11 of 12 No time for Chris Horner stickers to be made at the Mallorca Challenge (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 12 of 12 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) waits for his teammates (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

The final day of the Mallorca Challenge, Trofeo Muro, began just a few kilometres from where the peloton have been residing over the last few days. Unlike yesterday’s blustery and cold conditions the peloton were greeted with sun, and relative warmth for this time of year, as they stepped of their respective team buses.

The last three days of racing have seen two bunch sprints – both taken by Lampre Merida’s Sacha Modolo – and a medium mountain stage, claimed by the Polish national road champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma QuickStep).

Wednesday’s race would again provide a stern testing of the peloton’s climbing legs with several categorised climbs on route to the finish and with four Omega Pharma QuickStep riders finishing in the top six on Tuesday’s race, the Belgian team were set to figure once again.

