Gallery: On the startline of the Trofeo Muro

The final day of the Mallorca Challenge, Trofeo Muro, began just a few kilometres from where the peloton have been residing over the last few days. Unlike yesterday’s blustery and cold conditions the peloton were greeted with sun, and relative warmth for this time of year, as they stepped of their respective team buses.
The last three days of racing have seen two bunch sprints – both taken by Lampre Merida’s Sacha Modolo – and a medium mountain stage, claimed by the Polish national road champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma QuickStep).
Wednesday’s race would again provide a stern testing of the peloton’s climbing legs with several categorised climbs on route to the finish and with four Omega Pharma QuickStep riders finishing in the top six on Tuesday’s race, the Belgian team were set to figure once again.
