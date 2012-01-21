Gallery: Liquigas-Cannondale training in Tuscany
Basso and Sagan on the road in Cecina
While a number of their colleagues are already in racing mode at the Santos Tour Down Under or about to start their seasons at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina, Ivan Basso and Peter Sagan were among the Liquigas-Cannondale riders still fine-tuning their form at the team’s training camp in Cecina, Tuscany during the week.
Basso is building towards the Giro d’Italia and will not begin his season until February 18, at the Trofeo Laigueglia, long a staple of the early-season in Italy. His first stage race of the campaign is set to be Paris-Nice, and he will continue his Giro preparation at the Volta a Catalunya and the Giro del Trentino.
Given his ambitions in the Classics, it’s no surprise that the precocious Peter Sagan’s season begins a little earlier. He’ll measure himself in the sprints against the likes of Mark Cavendish at the Tour of Qatar and Oman, before returning to Europe. After tackling Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico, the 21-year-old will line up among the dark horses for victory at Milan-San Remo, and then head north for a tilt at the cobbled classics.
For a gallery of Liquigas-Cannondale’s recent travails in Tuscany, click here, and check out a behind-the-scenes video from the team below.
