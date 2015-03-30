Gallery: Inside the Trek Factory Racing service course
Behind the scenes with the American WorldTour team
It was a case of business as usual at the Trek Factory Racing service course on Monday when Cyclingnews stopped by to take a tour of the team's new(ish) European base.
Related Articles
Nestled between Gent and Deinze, the team's service course has been home to European activities for the WorldTour team since last September and now fully operational it provides round-the-year support to Fabian Cancellara and his teammates.
And although Cancellara will be missing from the team's roster for the coming weeks as he recovers from two fractured vertebrae the team mechanics have been busily putting the finishing touches to the rest of the squad’s bikes for the remainder of the Classics.
The service course itself is different to the open space planning we’ve seen in the past at Team Sky or BMC Racing, with neatly compartmentalised sections and rooms for various tasks. Past the offices of the service course manager and his team are the mechanics’ quarters with enough room to park the
proverbial very real team bus, and an in-house wash station for them to clean and service in-coming equipment from races.
In the centre sections the team split up section for clothing – each rider is given a shelf for personal team attire – while the food needed to keep 28 mouths fed for an entire season needs its own complete area.
On the second deck of the main hall sit a number of hidden gems including bikes from last year and wheelsets and turbo trainers yet to dispatched.
As service courses go it’s up there with best we’ve seen, and while the sight of Cancellara’s never to be used Paris-Roubaix bike is a reminder of how entire seasons can hinge on the smallest of details and luck, there will no doubt be a reason for the service course to toast team success in the weeks and months ahead.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy