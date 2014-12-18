Gallery: On the road with Cancellara and Trek Factory Racing

Image 1 of 20 Fabian Cancellara is the figurehead at Trek Factory Racing. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 2 of 20 Haimar Zubeldia with coach Josu Larrazabal at the Trek training camp. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 3 of 20 Bauke Mollema in training with his new Trek Factory Racing teammates. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 4 of 20 The Trek Factory Racing team gets in some warm weather miles in Spain. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 5 of 20 Logging the miles at the Trek Factory Racing camp. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 6 of 20 Trek Factory Racing train on the Costa Blanca. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 7 of 20 The viper red of Trek's 2015 Domane 6 series stands out. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 8 of 20 Danny van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing). (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 9 of 20 Christmas comes early as the Trek Factory Racing team divide up the kit for the 2015 season. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 10 of 20 A mechanic's work is never done. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 11 of 20 Fabian Cancellara and Gregory Rast ahead of a training ride at the Trek Factory Racing camp. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 12 of 20 Trek trainer Josu Larrazabal outlines the day's plan. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 13 of 20 Frank Schleck looks at the road ahead. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 14 of 20 Riccardo Zoidl at the Trek Factory Racing training camp. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 15 of 20 Bob Jungels prepares for the day's ride. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 16 of 20 Core stability work is a crucial part of the training camp regimen. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 17 of 20 The Albir Playa Hotel is Trek's December training base. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 18 of 20 Fabian Cancellara is looking to add to his haul of Classics in 2015. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 19 of 20 Luxembourg duo Laurent Didier and Bob Jungels remain at Trek Factory Racing in 2015. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 20 of 20 Eugenio Alafaci in preparation for the 2015 season. (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing)

Spain's Costa Blanca feels like the epicentre of the cycling world in December and Trek Factory Racing are among the teams to have installed themselves near Benidorm, near Valencia, for their first training camp of the winter.

After four sponsorship changes in as many years since its establishment as Leopard-Trek in 2011, the squad has found stability since Trek stepped up as the principal sponsor and team owner last year. Under the management of Luca Guercilena, the team has also undergone a process of rejuvenation, although Fabian Cancellara remains the lynchpin.

As ever, the Swiss rider will target the cobbled Classics, and the pre-Christmas training camp marks an important step on his path to the Tour of Flanders, where he is seeking a third successive victory in Oudenaarde.

New recruit Bauke Mollema was also on hand in Benidorm, even if the foibles of cycling's contract system means that he is unable to train on his new bike or in his new kit until January 1. The Dutchman will lead Trek's Tour de France challenge in 2015.

For a full gallery of images from the Trek Factory Racing training camp, click here.

