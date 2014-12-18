Gallery: On the road with Cancellara and Trek Factory Racing

Spain's Costa Blanca feels like the epicentre of the cycling world in December and Trek Factory Racing are among the teams to have installed themselves near Benidorm, near Valencia, for their first training camp of the winter.
After four sponsorship changes in as many years since its establishment as Leopard-Trek in 2011, the squad has found stability since Trek stepped up as the principal sponsor and team owner last year. Under the management of Luca Guercilena, the team has also undergone a process of rejuvenation, although Fabian Cancellara remains the lynchpin.
As ever, the Swiss rider will target the cobbled Classics, and the pre-Christmas training camp marks an important step on his path to the Tour of Flanders, where he is seeking a third successive victory in Oudenaarde.
New recruit Bauke Mollema was also on hand in Benidorm, even if the foibles of cycling's contract system means that he is unable to train on his new bike or in his new kit until January 1. The Dutchman will lead Trek's Tour de France challenge in 2015.
For a full gallery of images from the Trek Factory Racing training camp, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy