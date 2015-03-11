Gallery: Hincapie Racing Team trains in South Carolina
US Continental team prepares for 2015 season
The Hincapie Racing Team wrapped up camp this week outside of Greenville, South Carolina, where riders spent several weeks putting in kilometres and getting to know one another. Entering their fourth year in the Continental ranks, the 13-rider team has four new faces for 2015 to go along with nine returning riders.
New to the squad this year are Jon Hornbeck, who comes to the team from 5-hour Energy, Rob Squire, who rode with Jamis-Hagens Berman last year, Mac Brennan, who rode with Bissell in 2012 and 2013, and Andz Flaksis from the Latvian Rietumu-Delfin team.
The nine returning riders are Miguel Byron, Robin Carpenter, Oscar Clark, Charlie Hough, Joe Lewis, Ty Magner, Joe Schmalz, Toms Skujins and Dion Smith.
The team is coming off a successful 2014 season that saw Hincapie riders take 39 wins, including Joey Rosskopf's overall victory at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, Toms Skujins' overall win at Tour de Beauce and Robin Carpenter's gutsy performance during stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge, where he overcame the elements to solo in for the win.
"2014 was hugely successful for the Hincapie Racing team by any measure," said team director Thomas Craven. "But we have loftier goals in 2015 for a team that retains most of a core group that’s been together for two years now. Invitations to the Amgen Tour of California, Tour of Utah and USA Pro Challenge are major points of emphasis for us. We’d also like to see a Hincapie Racing Team member wear the leader's jersey. And the National Championship will be held right in our backyard in Greenville, S.C., this year. We’d certainly like to see some Hincapie jerseys competing there as well."
The team is once again sponsored by Hincapie Sportswear, Holowesko Partners, Felt Bicycles and Shimano, among others.
Hincapie Sportswear's Rich Hincapie said that he and his brother, George, are committed to giving back to the sport.
"That’s what the Hincapie Racing Team represents to us: our responsibility to the next generation," said Rich Hincapie. "To see our team have the success it did in 2014 was a testament to the effort and presents an exciting new challenge. Achieving success is one thing, maintaining success and building on it is another, and that’s what we’re hoping to do."
