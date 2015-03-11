Gallery: Hincapie Racing Team trains in South Carolina

Image 1 of 23 The 2015 team pose for a group photo during the first ride together. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 23 The team on a five-hour ride. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 23 Robin Carpenter attacks the final climb. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 23 A little chill time at the team home. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 23 The sun finally breaks. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 23 Time for another team photo. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 7 of 23 Joe Lewis and Rob Squire prepping for a long day out on the road. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 8 of 23 Brian Doege taking good care of the boys. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 9 of 23 Plenty of room for massages in the team house. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 10 of 23 George Hincapie out for a ride with the team. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 11 of 23 The team on a five-hour ride. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 12 of 23 Robin Carpenter and Jon Hornbeck lead the team on a five-hour ride. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 13 of 23 Robin Carpenter and Jon Hornbeck lead the team on a five-hour ride. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 14 of 23 The 2015 Hincapie Racing Team. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 15 of 23 The 2015 Hincapie Racing Team. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 16 of 23 The 2015 Hincapie Racing Team. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 17 of 23 Riders getting needed massages after training rides. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 18 of 23 The teams TT speed machine by FELT. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 19 of 23 A break in the action for some hot coffee. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 20 of 23 Joe Lewis facing a freezing morning. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 21 of 23 Thick fog in the early morning. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 22 of 23 George Hincapie taking over photography duties. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 23 of 23 The riders approach Paris Mountain for some climbing. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

The Hincapie Racing Team wrapped up camp this week outside of Greenville, South Carolina, where riders spent several weeks putting in kilometres and getting to know one another. Entering their fourth year in the Continental ranks, the 13-rider team has four new faces for 2015 to go along with nine returning riders.

New to the squad this year are Jon Hornbeck, who comes to the team from 5-hour Energy, Rob Squire, who rode with Jamis-Hagens Berman last year, Mac Brennan, who rode with Bissell in 2012 and 2013, and Andz Flaksis from the Latvian Rietumu-Delfin team.

The nine returning riders are Miguel Byron, Robin Carpenter, Oscar Clark, Charlie Hough, Joe Lewis, Ty Magner, Joe Schmalz, Toms Skujins and Dion Smith.

The team is coming off a successful 2014 season that saw Hincapie riders take 39 wins, including Joey Rosskopf's overall victory at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, Toms Skujins' overall win at Tour de Beauce and Robin Carpenter's gutsy performance during stage 2 of the USA Pro Challenge, where he overcame the elements to solo in for the win.

"2014 was hugely successful for the Hincapie Racing team by any measure," said team director Thomas Craven. "But we have loftier goals in 2015 for a team that retains most of a core group that’s been together for two years now. Invitations to the Amgen Tour of California, Tour of Utah and USA Pro Challenge are major points of emphasis for us. We’d also like to see a Hincapie Racing Team member wear the leader's jersey. And the National Championship will be held right in our backyard in Greenville, S.C., this year. We’d certainly like to see some Hincapie jerseys competing there as well."

The team is once again sponsored by Hincapie Sportswear, Holowesko Partners, Felt Bicycles and Shimano, among others.

Hincapie Sportswear's Rich Hincapie said that he and his brother, George, are committed to giving back to the sport.

"That’s what the Hincapie Racing Team represents to us: our responsibility to the next generation," said Rich Hincapie. "To see our team have the success it did in 2014 was a testament to the effort and presents an exciting new challenge. Achieving success is one thing, maintaining success and building on it is another, and that’s what we’re hoping to do."