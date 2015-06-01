Gallery: Giro d'Italia 2015 race highlights

Image 1 of 117 The final 2015 Giro d'Italia overall podium: Fabio Aru, Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia) Image 2 of 117 Orica-GreenEdge celebrate their Giro d'Italia stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 117 Simon Gerrans and the next generation of Orica-GreenEdge riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 117 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the 2015 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 117 Simon Gerrans is all thumbs up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 117 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) rode a special Pinarello to sign on today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 117 maglia rosa Michael Matthews with the Giro d'Italia Lupo Wolfi mascot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 117 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the 2015 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 117 Davide Formolo (Cannondale Garmin) can't believe he's won a stage in his debut Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 117 Simon Clarke thinks he's won the stage, or his he celebrating his first maglia rosa? (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 117 Simon Clarke in pink after finishing second on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 117 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 117 Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) is excited to be leading the mountain classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 117 Alberto Contador looks back to see what level of damage he's inflicted to find Richie Porte and Fabio Aru bridging across to him (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 117 Alberto Contador and team owner Oleg Tinkov celebrate the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 117 Porte, Contador and Aru on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 117 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia rosa, doing his pistolero salute (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 117 Alberto Contador dislocated his left shoulder twice today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 117 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 117 Albeto Contador was unable to pull on the maglia rosa due to his dislocated shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 117 Doctors tend to Danielle Colli (Nippo Fantani) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 117 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 117 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) talks with race director Mauro Vegni on the start line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 117 Diego Ulissi celebrates with a Lampre-Merida teammate (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 25 of 117 There was plenty of action at the Tinkoff-Saxo team bus today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 117 Maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 117 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) carefully puts on the pink jersey around his shoulder injury (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 117 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) wins stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 117 Domenico Pozzovivo sits down with journalists for an interview as he made a return to the race after crashing out earlier in the week (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 117 At the Giro the riders Fight For Pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 117 Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa (Astana) go on the attack on the stage 8 final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 117 Fabio Aru (Astana) put the GC under pressure with an effort on the climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 117 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) won stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 117 Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 117 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) has a clear winning margin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 117 The photo motorbike showing signs of the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 117 Cannondale-Garmin debrief after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 117 Fabio Aru sprints to fourth and gains one second on Contador and Porte (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 117 Fabio Aru and Alberto Contador cross paths after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 117 The white jersey leader Fabio Aru and maglia rosa Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 117 Former teammates Richie Porte and Alberto Contador chatting mid-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 117 Nicola Boem (Bardiani CSF) wins stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 117 An iPhone version of the podium shot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 117 Richie Porte gave a tour of his motorhome on the firs rest day of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 117 The official decision of the race jury regarding Richie Porte's time penalty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 117 Simon Clarke helps Richie Porte with a wheel change (Image credit: C) Image 47 of 117 Simon Clarke provides Richie Porte with help at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 117 The UCI rules that cost Porte two minutes (Image credit: UCI) Image 49 of 117 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) finishes in front of the big screen in Imola (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 117 Murilo Fischer (FDJ) paid tribute to Ayrton Senna today with a custom helmet as the Giro finished on the Imola track where Senna was tragically killed in an accident 21 years ago (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 51 of 117 The pink jersey of Alberto Contador moments before being presented to the 2008 winner of the race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 52 of 117 Fans lay wreaths at the Tamburello corner in remembrance of Ayrton Senna who died at the race track in 1994 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 117 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) takes the stage 12 victory at the Giro d'Italia Image 54 of 117 Alberto Contador sprays the prosecco for the first time on the podium today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 117 The break heads towards the black skies of Vincenza (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 117 Rigoberto Uran looking thoroughly soaked after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 117 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) about to launch the stage winning move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 117 The classics-like weather didn't hurt the Belgian Gilbert. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 117 Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) wins stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 117 Richie Porte at the Team Sky bus after losing more today following a late crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 117 Fabio Aru (Astana) in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 117 Sacha Modolo soaks himself with victory champagne. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 117 The Giro trophy awaits its newest recipient on May 31 in Milan. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 117 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved back into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia in the stage 14 time trial Image 65 of 117 IAM Cycling had a custom Cuore Ferrari for the time trial today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 117 Fabio Aru in the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 117 Adam Hansen blows a bubble before starting his time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 117 Colombian champion Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 117 Fabio Aru gets ready to start the time trial in the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 117 A happy winner today, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 71 of 117 Richie Porte (Team Sky) had an off day in the time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 117 Mikel Landa Meana (Astana Pro Team) victory salute atop the Madonna di Campiglio Image 73 of 117 Fabio Aru (Astana) gives nothing away as Alberto Contador tries to read his face (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 117 Richie Porte (Team Sky) was dropped on the Passo Daone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 117 A fan tries to help out Igor Anton after he crashed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 117 Mikel Landa makes it two (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 77 of 117 Mikel Landa distances his companions (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 78 of 117 Fabio Aru struggles on the Mortirolo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 79 of 117 And then there were three (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 117 The podium for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 117 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes his second win of the 2015 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 82 of 117 A hug for Alberto Contador and Bjarne Riis after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 117 Yes! Alberto Contador celebrates another day in pink in his adopted home town of Lugano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 117 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) lets us know that makes two stage wins so far this Giro. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 85 of 117 Philippe Gilbert celebrates his second stage win of the 2015 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 86 of 117 Astana's Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa lost more time to Contador during stage 18. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 87 of 117 Contador on his way to the stage finish. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 88 of 117 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) was the only rider capable of catching Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 117 Alberto Contador on the stage 18 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 117 Lampre-Merida's three stage winners, Jan Polanc, Sacha Modolo and Diego Ulissi all together in the team bus (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 117 Mauricio Soler with Alberto Contador on the stage line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 117 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 117 Fabio Aru (Astana) stands on the stage 19 podium as the winner on the day Image 94 of 117 Fabio Aru (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 117 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates on the Giro podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 117 Fabio Aru at the stage 20 finish line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 117 Aru digs deep on the dirt climb. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 117 Alberto Contador shows his relief after stage 20. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 117 Alberto Contador rounds a corner on the dirt track. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 117 The final climb to Sestriere. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 101 of 117 Aru about to catch Hesjedal and Uran. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 102 of 117 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 103 of 117 The group of favourites (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 117 Mario Cipollini greets Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the start. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 105 of 117 Alberto Contador kisses the 2015 Giro d'Italia trophy. Image 106 of 117 Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru have a chat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 107 of 117 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) celebrates his red jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 108 of 117 The top three get into the podium antics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 109 of 117 Iljo Keisse wins the final Giro d'Italia stage ahead of Luke Durbridge. Image 110 of 117 Oleg Tinkov celebrates with his team. Image 111 of 117 The jersey wearers (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 112 of 117 Oleg Tinkov went for pink hair on the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 117 Race director Mauro Vegni joins in the celebrations (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 117 Oleg TInkov takes a sip of the local produce (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 117 Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) surrounded by red confetti (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 117 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) with his Trofeo Bonacossa prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 117 Stage winner Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) with overall winner Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 98th Giro d'Italia has been raced and won with Alberto Contador emerging victorious despite crashing and dislocating his shoulder at the end of stage 6. The Tinkoff-Saxo rider saw off challenges from the Astana duo Fabio Aru and Mikel Landa in the third week having seen Richie Porte (Team Sky) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) withdraw due to injury.

Contador's victory was his second Giro d'Italia success and second straight grand tour having won the 2014 Vuelta a España and will now turn his attention to completing the 'slam' at the Tour de France next month.

The first week of the 2015 Giro witnessed the emergence of young riders such as stage winners Davide Formolo and Jan Polanc, crashes caused by spectators and aggressive race tactics from Astana although it was Contador in pink at the first rest day. The second week of the race saw more jostling for the pink jersey with the stage 14 time trial to Valdobbiadene ending the overall hopes of several riders as Contador put in an impressive effort to distance the likes of Aru and Porte. Stage 16 is a day likely to go down in Giro history for Contador's ride up the Mortirolo, described by Robert Millar as one of "biblical proportions", as Aru cracked and the Spaniard put a down payment on the pink jersey.

The final days of the race saw Sacha Modolo and Philippe Gilbert claim their second wins of the race before the resurgent Aru as he won back-to-back mountains stages but it wasn't enough to unsettle Contador with his winning margin a comfortable 1:53 minutes.

Relive the Giro through our gallery of the race with all the highlights from San Lorenzo al Mare to Milan over 21 engrossing stages.