Gallery: Fireworks at the Tour de San Luis team presentation

Image 1 of 22 AG2R's Manuel Belletti and Rinaldo Nocentini at the Tour de San Luis team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 The Tour de San Luis teams' presentation gets a thumbs up from Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Joaquim Rodriguez and his Katusha teammates are introduced in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 Fireworks at the Tour de San Luis teams' presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Fireworks at the Tour de San Luis teams' presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 Fireworks at the Tour de San Luis teams' presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 Contador hands over the new Saxo-Tinkoff jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) will be a favourite to win the 2013 Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Mark Cavendish emerges from the smoke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Vincenzo Nibali hands over an Astana jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 The new Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Nibali waves to the crowds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Alberto Contador emerges from the smoke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 The new NetApp-Endura jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 The Lotto Belisol jersey stands out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Tejay van Garderen leads the BMC Racing Team in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Team Cannondale go for green for 2013 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 Mattia Gavazzi leads the way for the Androni Giocattoli introduction (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Hola Movistar! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 The Movistar team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 The Lampre-Merida riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 The Androni Giocattoli riders show off their new jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2013 Tour de San Luis starts today and the local population was treated to an impressive teams' presentation on Sunday night that included a firework display and a warm welcome for the teams and riders set to take part in the seven-day Argentinean stage race.





The event took place at the grand, if a little remote, Independence Hall, which was built in 2010, as a bicentennial honour of Argentina's independence from Spain in 1810. The structure is a replica of an important government building in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, where independence from Europe power and talk of sovereignty were cooked up.

While Contador and his WorldTour companions attracted the attention of the international media it was the San Luis Somos Todos team who received the warmest cheers from the partisan crowd. The eight-man team comprise of seven Argentine riders and one Chilean, however they represent the cream of local cycling and were allocated the final, headlining slot, as teams were brought on stage in quick succession.

The race kicks off on Monday with a 164 kilometre stage from San Luis to Villa Mercedes, with the sprinters expected to shine.

