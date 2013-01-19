Gallery: Riders train at the Tour de San Luis

Image 1 of 19 Joaquim Rodriguez remains at Katusha for now. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 Mattia Gavazzi will try to win some stages for Androni Giocattoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 19 The Sheriff is in town: Francesco Chicchi comes with Vini Fantini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Juan Curuchet rides the Tour de San Luis with the Argentina team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Gianni Savio is in San Luis with his Androni team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Sacha Modolo will look to win stages for Bardiani CSF Inox (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Vincenzo Nibali is dialing in his time trial position on his Specialized (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 19 The Caja Rural team in San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 19 Astana comes to Tour de San Luis with Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 19 After a troubled winter for Katusha, Joaquim Rodriguez is keen to start his season well. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 19 Luca Paolini (Katusha). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 19 Manuel Quinziato (BMC). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Peter Sagan leads the Cannondale squad on a training ride ahead of the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 19 Daniel Oss has joined BMC for 2013. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Don't try this at home: Peter Sagan (Cannondale) shows off his skills. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in high spirits ahead of the 2013 season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 Filippo Pozzato begins his Lampre career at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 19 Filippo Pozzato arrives in San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As snow blankets much of Northern Europe, the UCI's push to globalize cycling seems to be working out well for the professional peloton, which gets its 2013 started in much warmer, sunnier climes such as Argentina, where the Tour de San Luis starts on Monday.

While the WorldTour squads assemble in Australia for the Tour Down Under, some have also sent squads to San Luis to find their race fitness in favourable conditions.

While Mark Cavendish debuts with Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Peter Sagan will prove a formidable opponent with his well-drilled Cannondale team.

Alberto Contador once again tries to shed his winter weight with a foray to the tip of South America with the Saxo Bank team. Vincenzo Nibali will be a major rival for the classification as he hones his form on his new Specialized machines with Astana.

BMC's Thor Hushovd will try to regain his race speed after having a dismal 2012 thanks to illness and injury, while Tejay van Garderen continues his progression as a GC contender.

There are a host of up and coming riders on the Pro Continental and national teams who will attempt to upset the WorldTour riders' in the seven stage race. The home town team, San Luis Somos Todos will try to repeat its podium performance of 2012, when Daniel Diaz challenged Levi Leipheimer and Contador.

The Katusha team brings the world's top rider, Joaquim Rodriguez, who will be eager to prove the team's worth after it was left off the WorldTour.

With Katusha depending on wild card invitations, the pressure to perform in this race and prove themselves to race organisers will be even more intense for the other Pro Continental teams Androni Giocattoli, Vini Fantini, UnitedHealthcare, Netapp-Endura, CCC Polsat Polkowice and Bardiani CSF Inox.