Gallery: Final wind tunnel test for Dowsett ahead of Hour Record attempt

Image 1 of 13 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) wind tunnel testing ahead of his Hour Record attempt (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 2 of 13 Movistar have been behind Dowsett throughout his build-up (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 3 of 13 Dowsett's perfect hour bike (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 4 of 13 Dialling in the perfect position in the wind tunnel (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 13 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) in the wind tunnel (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 6 of 13 Aerodynamics are key for any Hour Record attempt (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 7 of 13 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) in the wind tunnel (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 8 of 13 Dowsett (Movistar) waits for the testing session to begin (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 9 of 13 The testing is filmed in order to analyse every angle (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 10 of 13 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) wind tunnel testing (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 11 of 13 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) during his final wind tunnel test (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 12 of 13 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 13 of 13 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) will attempt the Hour Record on a modified Canyon (Image credit: Movistar Team)

In less than a fortnight Alex Dowsett (Movistar) will attempt the Hour Record at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester.

The 26-year-old had pencilled in an attempt for earlier in the year but a crash and a resulting broken collar bone saw his plans postponed until May 2. Now fully healed and healthy, Dowsett will hit the track in a bid to break Rohan Dennis' (BMC) record of 52.491 kilometres.

A number of other riders have tried and failed to break the record in 2015, including Jack Bobridge and Gustav Larsson. Thomas Dekker was the closest to Dennis' mark, falling short by 270 metres but Dowsett is leaving little to chance and earlier this week he spent time at the Drag2Zero's wind tunnel facility at Mercedes AMG Petronas headquarters in Brackley, England.

You can view the gallery from his testing session at the top of the page or watch our exclusive video interview from last Friday’s training session at the London Olympic velodrome.

Click here to watch more Cyclingnews videos.

