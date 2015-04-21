Gallery: Final wind tunnel test for Dowsett ahead of Hour Record attempt
Movistar rider counts down to track challenge
In less than a fortnight Alex Dowsett (Movistar) will attempt the Hour Record at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester.
The 26-year-old had pencilled in an attempt for earlier in the year but a crash and a resulting broken collar bone saw his plans postponed until May 2. Now fully healed and healthy, Dowsett will hit the track in a bid to break Rohan Dennis' (BMC) record of 52.491 kilometres.
A number of other riders have tried and failed to break the record in 2015, including Jack Bobridge and Gustav Larsson. Thomas Dekker was the closest to Dennis' mark, falling short by 270 metres but Dowsett is leaving little to chance and earlier this week he spent time at the Drag2Zero's wind tunnel facility at Mercedes AMG Petronas headquarters in Brackley, England.
You can view the gallery from his testing session at the top of the page or watch our exclusive video interview from last Friday’s training session at the London Olympic velodrome.
