Video: Dowsett prepares for Hour Record

Image 1 of 6 Race leader Alex Dowsett of Great Britain and Team Movistar attends the start of stage seven of the 2014 Tour of Britain from Camberely to Brighton. Image 2 of 6 Alex Dowsett presented his Hour Record attempt in London with Movistar team manager Eusebio Unzué (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 6 Alex Dowsett (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Alex Dowsett will ride this Canyon bike for his Hour Record record attempt (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 6 British champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Alex Dowsett (England) with his Commonwealth Games gold medal from the time trial (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Catch up with Movistar rider Alex Dowsett as the 26-year-old Brit prepares for his Hour Record attempt on May 2 at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester. Dowsett had originally planned to take on the Hour Record at the end of February, but a training crash and subsequent broken collarbone forced him to move the date back to May.

Now, with his bones healed and his training back on track, Dowsett is going full steam ahead for the record. As a haemophiliac, Dowsett also talks about how he hopes his record attempt will help inspire younger members of the haemophiliac community to live active, healthy lifestyles.

