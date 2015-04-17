Video: Dowsett prepares for Hour Record
Movistar rider will tackle record on May 2
Catch up with Movistar rider Alex Dowsett as the 26-year-old Brit prepares for his Hour Record attempt on May 2 at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester. Dowsett had originally planned to take on the Hour Record at the end of February, but a training crash and subsequent broken collarbone forced him to move the date back to May.
Now, with his bones healed and his training back on track, Dowsett is going full steam ahead for the record. As a haemophiliac, Dowsett also talks about how he hopes his record attempt will help inspire younger members of the haemophiliac community to live active, healthy lifestyles.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy