Incycle-Cannondale announces 2015 roster

Incycle-Cannondale's 2015 team kit. (Image credit: Incycle-Cannondale)

Along with adding Cannondale as a co-title sponsor, the Incycle-Cannondale UCI Continental team announced its roster for the 2015 season this week. The team, which was registered as Incycle-Predator Components in Puerto Rico last year, will continue to focus on USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar and National Criterium Calendar as well as other international races.

Returning from 2015 are Hunter Grove, Sergio Hernandez, Efren Ortega, Andres Diaz and Orlando Garibay. They'll be joined by Diego Sandoval, Franco Font, Sebastian Montes, Julian Rodas, Cory Williams, Ricky Morales, Sebastian Montes Cano.

“Diversity is our best friend, team co-owner Micah Cloteaux said in a team press release. “While many may see it as a challenge, for us, it’s an asset. The riders must make a conscious effort to get to know each team member as an individual and a rider. It’s a cohesion that can only be obtained with right mixture of people.”

Incycle, a chain of professional cycling stores in Los Angeles, will continue as the title sponsor into 2015. Cannondale, which supported the team in 2014, will return to the program as a new co-title sponsor. Additionally, Suarez Cycling will provide apparel for on and off the bike and Mercury Wheels will keep the team rolling.

