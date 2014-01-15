Gallery: Boonen and Cavendish race at Gent track

Image 1 of 35 Tom Boonen waves to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 Petacchi lead Cavendish on the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 Omega Pharma-QuickStep put on a show for their fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Omega Pharma-QuickStep put on a show for their fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 The Omega Pharma QuickStep team on the track in Gent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 Belgian's number one team on show (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 The Omega Pharma QuickStep team on the track in Gent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 The Omega Pharma QuickStep team on the track in Gent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 Mark Cavendish keeps his eyes on his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 The Omega Pharma QuickStep team strung out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 Mark Cavendish shares a moment with his family (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 Niki Terpstra and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 Tom Steels plays his part in the team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 Cavendish opens his sprint from second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Mark Cavendish salultes the crowd at the velodrome in Gent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 Mark Cavendish and Gianni Meersman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 Crowd favourite Tom Boonen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Mark Cavendish waves to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 British national road champion Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 Mark Cavendish salultes the crowd in Belgium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 The Omega Pharma team light up the track in Gent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 The Omega Pharma team for 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Mark Cavendish and Gianni Meersman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 The sprint derny is followed by Mark Cavendish, Gianni Meersman, Tom Steels, Alessandro Petacchi, Tom Boonen and Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 Riders follow the derny around the track (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Riders roll around the boards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 The white of Mark Cavendish''s national champion jersey was easy to spot against the black team kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 The team strung out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 Mark Cavendish at the presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 The OPQS team on the boards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Mark Cavendish surrounded by teamates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team, for the second year in a row, had a track-based team presentation at the Eddy Merckx Velodrome in Gent. The event on Tuesday was sold out, with 1,700 attendees able to watch a full evening of fun and interactive events surrounding the presentation of Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders and staff for the 2014 season.

"This was a really great and unique show and I'm super happy to be here," British Champion and sprint extraordinaire Mark Cavendish said of the team presentation. "It was fun for everyone, even my daughter Delilah had a great time. I couldn't believe how many fans we had cheering for us and it was fantastic to get on the track with the guys in front of them all."

Riders were introduced while riding around the velodrome, and they also raced against each other in various special track events.

"I'm really happy to start my season off with this kind of event following my struggles of last year," OPQS team leader Tom Boonen said. "I'm as in shape as I have been previous years and am doing great. I had a smile on my face the entire time during this presentation for the public. I even won an event, which was a nice touch for me. This does not feel like an obligatory show for the sponsors and fans. I really enjoyed doing this in front of such an impressive crowd. Sometimes team presentations can be boring, but this has been far from it. For us, the fans, the media, the VIPS, and everyone else here it was super fun."

"The team is looking brilliant across all aspects of cycling," Cavendish said. "The grand tours, for example the Tour de France, we're going to go and win stages. Rigoberto Uran is here and he will be the guy at the Giro for the hilly stages and maybe even the hilly Classics. Then, of course, Tom's back and in incredible condition for the northern Classics this year. We've also got world champion Tony Martin in superb form. Then finally we're the two-time defending world team time trial champions. It's an incredible, formidable line-up this year and I'm so excited to be starting as part of this team in my second year."

After today's outstanding team presentation, OPQS looks next to the first races of the season, the Tour de San Luis and the Tour Down Under.