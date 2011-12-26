Gallery: Beach volleyball and training with Rabobank
Dutch team heads to warmer climates for training camp
Rabobank enjoyed its first training camp ahead of the 2012 season, with a block of riding and team bonding in Fuerteventura.
The Dutch team hit the ground running in 2011, with wins during the Tour Down Under and the Tours of Qatar and Oman and will be looking to repeat that in 2012.
The team camp was made up of the European riders, with the Australians Michael Matthews, Greame Brown and new signing Mark Renshaw all remaining at home ahead of next month's Tour Down Under.
