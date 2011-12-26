Gallery: Beach volleyball and training with Rabobank

Image 1 of 11 Juan Manual Garate, Carlos Barredo, Matty Breschel, Erik Beukink and Maarten Tjallingii (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) serves (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 The Rabobank team hit the roads on Fuerteventura (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Warmer climates were on hand on Fuerteventura (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Dennis van Winden (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 The Rabobank team enjoy some beach volleyball (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Bram Tankink (Rabobank) serves (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 The Rabobank riders hit the water for some R&R (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Grischa Niermann (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Steven Kruijswijk was one of the surprises of the season with a superb display at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rabobank enjoyed its first training camp ahead of the 2012 season, with a block of riding and team bonding in Fuerteventura.

The Dutch team hit the ground running in 2011, with wins during the Tour Down Under and the Tours of Qatar and Oman and will be looking to repeat that in 2012.

The team camp was made up of the European riders, with the Australians Michael Matthews, Greame Brown and new signing Mark Renshaw all remaining at home ahead of next month's Tour Down Under.

