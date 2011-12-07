Rabobank presents its 2012 teams

Image 1 of 32 Michael "bling" Matthews (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 32 Theo Bos (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 32 Mark Renshaw will shine in the sprints for Rabobank (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 32 Matti Breschel is determined to have a better season in 2012 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 32 Monique Van der Vorst (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 32 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Giant Offroad) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 32 Pauline Ferrand Prevot is also on the women's team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 32 The Rabo-Giant Offroad Team for 2012 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 32 The 2012 Rabobank Men's WorldTour Team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 32 The 2012 Rabobank Women's Team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 32 Rick Zabel, son of German sprint legend Erik, is part of the development team. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 32 Robert Gesink at the Rabobank team presentation (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 32 Robert Gesink is on the mend after his broken femur (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 32 Rosara Joseph, the Kiwi mtb champion is part of Rabo's offroad team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 32 Sarah Duester joined the Rabobank women's team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 32 Marianne Vos will head up the women's team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 17 of 32 Marianne Vos was all smiles at the presentation of her Rabobank team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 18 of 32 Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 19 of 32 Bauke Mollema was the Dutch rider of the year (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 20 of 32 Emil Lindgren is on the Offroad team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 21 of 32 Iris Slappendel found a home after troubles with the Garmin-Cervelo women's team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 22 of 32 Juan Manuel Garate (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 23 of 32 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 32 Katie Compton, the US cyclo-cross champion, is part of the Rabo-Giant Offroad team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 25 of 32 Lars Boom (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 26 of 32 Lars Van Der Haar, the U23 cyclo-cross world champion (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 27 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez speaks at the team presentation (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 28 of 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 29 of 32 Mark Renshaw speaks about his role in the Rabobank team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 30 of 32 Luuc Eisenga interviews Robert Gesink (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 31 of 32 Maarten Tjallingii (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 32 of 32 Theo Bos at the 2012 Rabobank team presentation (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Rabobank presented its team for 2012 on Tuesday - or rather, its teams. Four separate teams will carry the name of the Dutch bank in the coming season, and all attended the presentation in Utrecht. The mens' pro team, the Continental team, and the Off-Road team were joined by the new women's team built around Marianne Vos.

Newcomer Mark Renshaw is the team's new hope for sprint victories, in the absence of Oscar Freire. The Australian, who comes over from the defunct HTC-Highroad, will now have the chance to go for sprint wins against his former captain Mark Cavendish.

"I'm very motivated for next year, its a great opportunity for me," he said at the presentation. "I'm proud to be on board with Rabobank."

"My first objective for the season is the Tour Down Under."

The other two newcomers are Jetse Bol and Wilco Kelderman, both of whom come up from the Continental team.

One of 2011's newcomers was Matti Breschel, who came to lead the team in Spring Classics, but missed them due to knee problems. He returned to racing over the summer, only to crash out of the Vuelta a Espana with two broken fingers.

"Right now it's all about the Classics," the Dane said "I feel fine, 100 per cent."

Robert Gesink was proud to report his progress recovering from a broken femur, suffered in a training crash in September. "I'm satisfied with how it is going. On Sunday I rode for four hours on the 'cross bike. That was a milestone."

Steven Kruijswijk will ride the Tour de France for the first time next year, it was announced. He finished ninth in the Giro d'Italia and third in the Tour de Suisse this year, calling it "indeed a breakthrough."

Bauke Mollema will also head to the Tour, after his successful Vuelta a Espana. "It was nice to work through the winter with such a Vuelta behind me. Whether I am at the start again in Spain in 2012, I don't know. The Tour is my absolute goal," according to nusport.nl.

Managing Director Harold Knebel was proud to point out that pro cycling in the Netherlands is booming. "There are three professional teams, all contracts are renewed. It's great in the Netherlands, we are the rarities in the sport."

The coming year will be an "exciting" one, he said. "There are many challenges, including the team time trial for professional teams at the world championships in our own land, and the Olympic Games. Our goal is to the amongst the best five teams in the world."

One rider was absent from the festivities. Maarten Wynants, the team's only Belgian rider, was with his family, as his second son was born Tuesday morning.

In addition to Freire, the team said goodbye to Pieter Weening and Sebastian Langeveld, who are not returning to the squad for 2012.

Women's road team

For the first time, Rabobank's teams will also include a women's squad in 2012. The team should include riders with a range of experience levels and will be built around Marianne Vos and will be led by retired Dutch racer Jeroen Blijlevens.

"This team is much bigger than I'm used to. [It's] all very professional," said Vos to nusport.nl. Look how many riders and experienced management there are here. This is really good for women's cycling."

The women will focus on the Olympic Games, World Cups and other major events.

"The Rabobank family is now complete," said general manager of the Rabobank team, Harold Knebel, according to the team's website rabosport.nl.

Rabobank WorldTour team 2012: Bauke Mollema (Ned), Bram Tankink (Ned), Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned), Dennis van Winden (Ned), Jetse Bol (Ned), Jos van Emden (Ned), Lars Boom (Ned), Laurens ten Dam (Ned), Maarten Tjallingii (Ned), Rick Flens (Ned), Robert Gesink (Ned), Stef Clement (Ned), Steven Kruijswijk (Ned), Theo Bos (Ned), Tom-Jelte Slager (Ned), Tom Leezer (Ned), Wilco Kelderman (Ned), Carlos Barredo (Spa), Graeme Brown (Aus), Grischa Niermann (Ger), Juan Manuel Garate (Spa), Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa), Maarten Wynants (Bel), Mark Renshaw (Aus), Matti Breschel (Den), Michael Matthews (Aus), Paul Martens (Ger).

Rabobank Women's team 2012: Marianne Vos (Ned), Thalita de Jong (Ned), Roxane Knetemann (Ned), Iris Slappendel (Ned), Rebecca Talen (Ned), Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned), Monique van der Vorst (Ned), Liesbet de Vocht (Ned), Sarah Düster (Ger), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Fra), Lauren Kitchen (Aus), Tatiana Antosjina (Rus).