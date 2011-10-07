Rabobank women's team taking shape
Knetemann, Kitchen join Vos, Van Vleuten
The Rabobank women's professional team has added two riders to its 2012 roster, naming two more riders to join UCI number one Marianne Vos: Roxanne Knetemann and Australian Lauren Kitchen.
At this year's UCI road world championships, the Dutch bank announced it would take over sponsorship of Vos's Nederland Bloeit team, keeping manager Jeroen Blijlevens as well as World Cup winner Annamiek Van Vleuten and Sarah Düster and adding promising young Dutch talent Thalita De Jong.
24-year-old Knetemann raced with the non-UCI registered Skil-Koga elite team this season, she is the daughter of former world champion Gerrie Knetemann and a former Dutch points race champion.
Kitchen, 20, is the Australian criterium champion and under-23 time trial champion.
