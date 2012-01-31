Gallery: Astana joins the Calpe camp clan

Image 1 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 39 Astana training in Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 39 Team Astana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 39 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 39 The Astana team training in Calpe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 39 Simone Ponzi (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 39 Giuseppe Martinelli and Alexandre Vinokourov look for a nice spot for dinner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) leads the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 39 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 39 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) will be looking to prove his clas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) is back and hoping for big things this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 39 The team relaxing on the beach (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) didn't need to pay for this photo to be taken (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) ready for training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 39 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 39 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) shows he can sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 39 A time trial bike is assembled (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 39 Robert Kiserlovski talks with Gorazd Stangelj (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) leads the group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 39 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 39 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 39 Calpe has become a hotbed of team activity in recent years (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 39 A team mechanic hard at work (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 39 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 39 The Astana team has a number of objectives in 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 39 The Astana team has a number of objectives in 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 39 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The period of training camps is coming to a close [Thank heavens! - Ed.], but that hasn't stopped the Astana team cramming in a final few days of training on the Spanish coast.

Garmin-Barracuda, BMC, GreenEdge, RadioShack and even a solitary Nick Nuyens, have all ventured to the sleepy tourist resort.

This year's Astana team appears as a far stronger proposition to the 2011 version. Janez Brajkovic joins from Astana and will add much needed steel to the team's prospects in stage races, while Dimitry Muravyev, Borut Bozic and Kevin Seeldraeyers will add strength in depth.

Of course, the star of the Astana show remains Alexander Vinokourov. Whether it's through race performances or controversies, the veteran always attracts attention and with 2012 being his final season in the professional ranks, he'll be looking to go out with a bang before retiring at the London Olympics.