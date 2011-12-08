UCI to investigate Vinokourov and Liege-Bastogne-Liege charges

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was foiled in his bold bid to take the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The International Cycling Union will investigate charges “concerning alleged misconduct at the 2010 Liege-Bastogne-Liege,” it announced Wednesday evening. After looking at the evidence, the UCI will decided whether any further action is necessary.

The Swiss magazine L'Illustre claimed this week that Alexandre Vinokourov paid Alexandr Kolobnev 100,000 Euros to let him win the race, publishing excerpts of emails between the two which it claims proves its point.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the UCI said that it “has asked that the magazine provide the UCI with any evidence which would allow the facts to be clearly established. Once the situation has been evaluated the UCI will decide, in accordance with the UCI Rules, whether any measures need to be taken.

“Until the conclusion of this phase of the investigation, the UCI will make no further comments on this matter.”

Vinokourov has denied the charges and said he will take legal action against the magazine.