Gallery: Astana go-kart racing in Montecatini Terme

After a hard season of racing on two wheels, the Astana team took a break from riding but not from competition, as the riders and staff competed in go-kart racing at the team's gathering in Montecatini Terme.

While some riders proved more adept than others behind the wheel in Astana's off-the-bike team building exercise, it's likely that current F1 drivers aren't too nervous about their jobs.

The session brought new Italian recruit Michele Scarponi into the fold with fellow Grand Tour leader and compatriot Vincenzo Nibali under the management of Alexandre Vinokourov.

Vincenzo Nibali and Michele Scarponi will split Astana's Grand Tour duties: Nibali lead Astana at the Tour de France while Scarponi will take the Giro d'Italia.