Androni Giocattoli confirms sponsorship for 2012

The Androni Giocattoli team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Androni Giocattoli has confirmed it will continue to sponsor Gianni Savio’s team in 2012, with the ever-enthusiastic Italian team manager confirming the team will have a 16-rider roster.

“We’re building a team that will again be competitive,” Savio said according to Tuttobiciweb. “We’ve already deposited contracts with the UCI for Josè Rujano, Josè Serpa, Roberto Ferrari, Omar Bertazzo, Alessandro De Marchi, Antonio Santoro, Carlos Ochoa, Jackson Rodriguez and Yonnatta Monsalve. We’ll add seven other riders to the team to create a final roster of 16 riders.”

Androni Giocattoli has a Professional Continental licence this year and was given a wild card invitation to the Giro d’Italia after winning the Italian team title in 2010.

Venezuelan climber Jose Rujano returned to Androni Giocattoli team this year and won stage 13 on the Grossglockner mountain finish. He finished seventh overall behind maglia rosa winner Alberto Contador.

