Androni Giocattoli confirms sponsorship for 2012
Italian team to have 16-rider roster
Androni Giocattoli has confirmed it will continue to sponsor Gianni Savio’s team in 2012, with the ever-enthusiastic Italian team manager confirming the team will have a 16-rider roster.
Related Articles
“We’re building a team that will again be competitive,” Savio said according to Tuttobiciweb. “We’ve already deposited contracts with the UCI for Josè Rujano, Josè Serpa, Roberto Ferrari, Omar Bertazzo, Alessandro De Marchi, Antonio Santoro, Carlos Ochoa, Jackson Rodriguez and Yonnatta Monsalve. We’ll add seven other riders to the team to create a final roster of 16 riders.”
Androni Giocattoli has a Professional Continental licence this year and was given a wild card invitation to the Giro d’Italia after winning the Italian team title in 2010.
Venezuelan climber Jose Rujano returned to Androni Giocattoli team this year and won stage 13 on the Grossglockner mountain finish. He finished seventh overall behind maglia rosa winner Alberto Contador.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy