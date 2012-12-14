Gallery: Androni Giocattoli assemble for winter retreat

Image 1 of 21 Pellizotti keeps warm while standing in front of the Pantani memorial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 21 The team head out in the town featured in the Memorial Marco Pantani race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 21 Pellizotti was keeping a close eye on the process (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 21 Sometimes it takes more than one to build a bike (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 21 Pellizotti gives Fabio Feline some therapeutic relief at the end of the day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 21 Androni Giocattoli line up in front of the team truck (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 21 Franco Pellizotti's Italian champion jersey has limited sponsor placement (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 21 The Androni Giocattoli riders head out for a spin (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 21 Franco Pellizotti at the memorial dedicated to Marco Pantani (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 21 Franco Pellizotti gets a black Sempre as part of his Italian national champion's ensemble (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 21 Reda's bike for the upcoming season, the Bianchi Sempre (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 21 Francesco Reda's Bianchi Sempre for 2013 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 21 Gavazzi warms up ahead of some effort testing (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 21 Mattia Gavazzi gives it his all during a testing session (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 21 The Androni Giocattoli team will ride the Bianchi Sempre in 2013 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 21 Mattia Gavazzi gives his 2012 Bianchi one last effort (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 21 Pellizotti takes his equipment very seriously (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 21 `Gianni Savio was looking fit and healthy at the Androni Giocattoli winter camp (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 21 Franco Pellizotti, Spidermec sponsor Pino Buda and Gianni Savio (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 21 Team therapist gives Pellizotti some treatment with the Technosix (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 21 Emanuele Sella with his new Bianchi Sempre (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Androni Giocattoli team led by current Italian road champion Franco Pellizotti spent a few days together in the town of Cesenatico for pre-season bike fitting and general training. Team general manager Gianni Savio attended the get-together while the riders visited a number of iconic spots, including the birthplace of Marco Pantani.

Pellizotti was paying close attention to the work of his team mechanics as they went about building his new Bianchi Sempre. A number of riders had their current Bianchi Oltre’s at the camp, fitted with older generation SRAM Red; however, the team will use Campagnolo 11-speed in 2013.

At this point it looks like the entire team will be fitted with the Super Record mechanical groupset from the Italian manufacturer with FSA remaining on-board as the crank, handlebars, stem and seatpost supplier. Fuclrum re-ups as the wheel partner with riders having the choice from an extensive range of options, including the popular Racing Speed - carbon tubular wheelset.

The team also took a quick visit to the Marco Pantani memorial, where Pellizotti posed with his bike in front of the statue dedicated to arguably one of the best climbers of all-time. The Spazio Pantani, "Pantani Space" is one of the attractions inside the small town of Cesenatico in which the former Tour de France winner was born. However, the team didn’t have the opportunity to visit the museum of the Italian professional who passed away on February 14, 2004.