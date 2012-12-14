Gallery: Androni Giocattoli assemble for winter retreat
Bike fitting, testing and training for Savio’s men
The Androni Giocattoli team led by current Italian road champion Franco Pellizotti spent a few days together in the town of Cesenatico for pre-season bike fitting and general training. Team general manager Gianni Savio attended the get-together while the riders visited a number of iconic spots, including the birthplace of Marco Pantani.
Pellizotti was paying close attention to the work of his team mechanics as they went about building his new Bianchi Sempre. A number of riders had their current Bianchi Oltre’s at the camp, fitted with older generation SRAM Red; however, the team will use Campagnolo 11-speed in 2013.
At this point it looks like the entire team will be fitted with the Super Record mechanical groupset from the Italian manufacturer with FSA remaining on-board as the crank, handlebars, stem and seatpost supplier. Fuclrum re-ups as the wheel partner with riders having the choice from an extensive range of options, including the popular Racing Speed - carbon tubular wheelset.
The team also took a quick visit to the Marco Pantani memorial, where Pellizotti posed with his bike in front of the statue dedicated to arguably one of the best climbers of all-time. The Spazio Pantani, "Pantani Space" is one of the attractions inside the small town of Cesenatico in which the former Tour de France winner was born. However, the team didn’t have the opportunity to visit the museum of the Italian professional who passed away on February 14, 2004.
