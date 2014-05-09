Orica-GreenEdge focused on Giro d'Italia team time trial
Present and past Australian time trial champions Durbridge and Hepburn ready for Belfast
It is a tale of two time triallists at this year's 97th edition of the Giro d'Italia. The similarities between Orica-GreenEdge teammates – and fellow Australians – Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn are many, including their goal to win the opening stage team time trial in Belfast.
Differences and similarities
Long-time friends
"Luke and I have been friends for years as we grew up racing juniors together on the track," said Hepburn. "Luke did his first Giro last year and the first Grand Tour is an experience for anyone. A lot of our guys have experience and are trying to talk me through what to expect, but at the end of the day I literally have no idea. I'm going into the unknown as I've never raced this long at one time, but I am really looking forward to it and ready to get this adventure started."
