Gallery: 2013 through the lens of Jonathan Devich

Image 1 of 34 Hendrik Redant comforts Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) after a day spent in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 34 The group makes its way up Lemon Hill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 34 Canyon country for the scenery during today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 34 Horses run as an attack goes off the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 34 Kiel Reijnan (UnitedHealthcare) wins the Philadelphia Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 34 The men's field goes past bridges along the Schuylkill River. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 34 A tunnel along today's route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 34 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) one the way to winning his fourth national road title. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 34 Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) finds out that she’'s won the TT National Championships. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 34 The peloton rolls out of Santa Barbara. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 34 Echelons form as the race gets hit by strong winds heading into Avila Beach. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 34 Cruising past a wind farm along the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 34 The race leaves the start for stage 2 of the Tour of California. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 34 Riders head down towards the heat of Palm Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 34 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) gets some help after he crosses the line in Palm Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 34 Peter Sagan lines up at the start of the Tour of California. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 34 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) enjoying starting the day riding in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 34 Claudia Hausler (TIBCO) and teammate Joanne Kiesanowski on the way to winning the final stage of the Nature Valley Grand Prix. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 34 The field races past the famous Mickey’s Diner during the crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 34 Riders and horses watch as the race goes by. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 34 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) leading the blue train to the win in Las Vegas. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 34 Children see riders off from the start at the Tour of Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 34 A skyline of riders as the race passes through the farmlands of Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 34 The break was flying on the way into Calgary. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 34 Endless farmland during the Tour of Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 34 Fans wait for riders during the Vail TT. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 34 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) coming through fans along the TT course in Vail. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 34 Lachlan Morton (Garmin-Sharp) stays protected by the team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 34 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) leads Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Janier Acevedo (Jamis) on the way to Beaver Creek. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 34 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) coming into Beaver Creek for the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 34 The peloton climbs its way up one of today's high Colorado Passes. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 34 Jens Voigt (Radioshack) on his way down into Steamboat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 34 The peloton gets led out of Steamboat Springs by a cowboy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 34 Riders head out for the day with Mt. Bachelor in the distance. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Jonathan Devich travelled around North America in 2013, bringing Cyclingnews' readers coverage from every major road race, including events like the Amgen Tour of California, the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado and the USA Cycling Professional Road Race National Championships in Tennessee. Cyclingnews takes a look back at the 2013 domestic road season with this featured gallery of Devich's images.

"Each race has its pros and cons for photo coverage," said Devich. "I enjoy the people and small town atmosphere of a race like the Tour of the Gila and then the contrast of a big show like the Tour of California, Tour of Utah and the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado. The fans, the weather, the courses, the riders and finding some good photos all have to work together to make for a good shooting experience and this was a good year."

Devich's images capture not only the key moments of some of the biggest and best pro road cycling races but also the natural beauty of the places where they are run.

"Sometimes I get photos that I need for a certain reason, but I also try for photos that tell a story," said Devich. "I like images that make people stop and think. With what I chose, I hope that people will look into each one and get those stories."

What impressed Devich during the 2013 season was the general enthusiasm for racing he saw at each event.

"Everyone always asks me if I've seen negative effects from the doping investigations and much fall out. Of course, you'll see something from that, but this year I've seen much more enthusiasm and positives than negatives."

"Fans want the racing, riders want to race, and we have some great supporters. It's a transition from the old ways of doing things and a new time for cycling. Let the people babble on who just need to hear themselves talk, and the rest of us can get on with the sport we love. When you break things down and look purely at the racing, a person on their bike who wants to win, that has never changed and that is what we all continue to enthusiastically enjoy."

