Gallery: 2013 through the lens of Jonathan Devich

"Each race has its pros and cons for photo coverage," said Devich. "I enjoy the people and small town atmosphere of a race like the Tour of the Gila and then the contrast of a big show like the Tour of California, Tour of Utah and the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado. The fans, the weather, the courses, the riders and finding some good photos all have to work together to make for a good shooting experience and this was a good year."
Devich's images capture not only the key moments of some of the biggest and best pro road cycling races but also the natural beauty of the places where they are run.
"Sometimes I get photos that I need for a certain reason, but I also try for photos that tell a story," said Devich. "I like images that make people stop and think. With what I chose, I hope that people will look into each one and get those stories."
What impressed Devich during the 2013 season was the general enthusiasm for racing he saw at each event.
"Everyone always asks me if I've seen negative effects from the doping investigations and much fall out. Of course, you'll see something from that, but this year I've seen much more enthusiasm and positives than negatives."
"Fans want the racing, riders want to race, and we have some great supporters. It's a transition from the old ways of doing things and a new time for cycling. Let the people babble on who just need to hear themselves talk, and the rest of us can get on with the sport we love. When you break things down and look purely at the racing, a person on their bike who wants to win, that has never changed and that is what we all continue to enthusiastically enjoy."
Click here to view the gallery.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy