Gallery: Procycling's Season Review of 2013

Chris Froome and his teammate Richie Porte ride their rivals off their wheels in the Dauphine
Joaquim Rodriguez and Rui Costa fight it out for the Worlds
Tejay van Garderen on the podium in California with his young child
Cadel Evans held on for a podium place in the Giro d'Italia in May
Taylor Phinney holds off the chasing pack to win a stage in Poland
Stijn Devolder takes a tumble in the Tour of Qatar
Gerald Ciolek rode the perfect race to win Milan – San Remo
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) launches a solo attack at the Vuelta
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) shows off his bike skills at Gent-Wevelgem
Marianne Vos on the top step of the podium after winning the women's world road race in Italy
The peloton climb during Amstel Gold Race
John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins Paris-Tours
The break take on the Passo Pordoi at the Tour de Pologne
BMC and Cannondale lead the peloton at the Tour of Qatar
Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his way to winning the mountain prologue at the Tour de Romandie
Fabian Cancellara leads Sep Vanmarcke to the Roubaix velodrome. The RadioShack rider would go on to win
Michael Morkov hits the deck in an epic Milano-Sanremo in March
BMC's Manuel Quinziato takes on the dusty roads of Strade Bianchi
Movistar try and put Froome under pressure during the Tour de France
Rui Costa goes back-to-back at the Tour de Suisse in June
Utah Saints: The European peloton pass through the heart of rural Utah
Paris-Nice: The final climb up the Col du Ferrier
The Tour of Oman takes in the coastline during the early season
The peloton reach the Cote de Saint-Roch in Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Sander Cordeel on the attack at the Tour of Beijing in October
The Amgen Tour of California saw Tejay van Garderen win his first stage race
Francois Parisien wins a stage at Catalunya. He retired this season.
Ian Stannard controls the pace for team Sky at the Dauphine
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) picked up the final stage in de Panne
Willam Clarke leads the break on stage 2 of the 2013 Tour Down Under
Thomas Voeckler put in an impressive performance at Dwars Door Vlaanderen but was caught on the line
Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack) moves into top gear during E3
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was on a different level at the Giro d'Italia in May
Astana push their way to victory in the Vuelta TTT
With winter refusing to let go of Europe before May was out, an autumn arriving with torrential downpours in Italy for the Worlds, it’s been a dramatic season in the pro peloton. In the brief summer we did have, Chris Froome rode from Corsica to Paris to win the 100th edition of the Tour de France.
From Fabian Cancellara dominating on the cobbles to Vincenzo Nibali winning at the Giro d’Italia and Chris Horner pulling off a shock at the Vuelta a Espana, leading photographer Tim De Waele has been there every step of the way, photographing the stars of the peloton, rain or shine.
Procycling's Season Review mixes De Waele's stunning photography with reports and cuttings from Cyclingnews and ProCycling Week's coverage from throughout the season.
right here, while you can also view a gallery of images, here.