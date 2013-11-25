Trending

Gallery: Procycling's Season Review of 2013

Chris Froome and his teammate Richie Porte ride their rivals off their wheels in the Dauphine

Joaquim Rodriguez and Rui Costa fight it out for the Worlds

Tejay van Garderen on the podium in California with his young child

Cadel Evans held on for a podium place in the Giro d'Italia in May

Taylor Phinney holds off the chasing pack to win a stage in Poland

Stijn Devolder takes a tumble in the Tour of Qatar

Gerald Ciolek rode the perfect race to win Milan – San Remo

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) launches a solo attack at the Vuelta

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) shows off his bike skills at Gent-Wevelgem

Marianne Vos on the top step of the podium after winning the women's world road race in Italy

The peloton climb during Amstel Gold Race

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins Paris-Tours

The break take on the Passo Pordoi at the Tour de Pologne

BMC and Cannondale lead the peloton at the Tour of Qatar

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his way to winning the mountain prologue at the Tour de Romandie

Fabian Cancellara leads Sep Vanmarcke to the Roubaix velodrome. The RadioShack rider would go on to win

Michael Morkov hits the deck in an epic Milano-Sanremo in March

BMC's Manuel Quinziato takes on the dusty roads of Strade Bianchi

Movistar try and put Froome under pressure during the Tour de France

Rui Costa goes back-to-back at the Tour de Suisse in June

Utah Saints: The European peloton pass through the heart of rural Utah

Paris-Nice: The final climb up the Col du Ferrier

The Tour of Oman takes in the coastline during the early season

The peloton reach the Cote de Saint-Roch in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Sander Cordeel on the attack at the Tour of Beijing in October

The Amgen Tour of California saw Tejay van Garderen win his first stage race

Francois Parisien wins a stage at Catalunya. He retired this season.

Ian Stannard controls the pace for team Sky at the Dauphine

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) picked up the final stage in de Panne

Willam Clarke leads the break on stage 2 of the 2013 Tour Down Under

Thomas Voeckler put in an impressive performance at Dwars Door Vlaanderen but was caught on the line

Fabian Cancellara (Radioshack) moves into top gear during E3

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was on a different level at the Giro d'Italia in May

Astana push their way to victory in the Vuelta TTT

With winter refusing to let go of Europe before May was out, an autumn arriving with torrential downpours in Italy for the Worlds, it’s been a dramatic season in the pro peloton. In the brief summer we did have, Chris Froome rode from Corsica to Paris to win the 100th edition of the Tour de France.

From Fabian Cancellara dominating on the cobbles to Vincenzo Nibali winning at the Giro d’Italia and Chris Horner pulling off a shock at the Vuelta a Espana, leading photographer Tim De Waele has been there every step of the way, photographing the stars of the peloton, rain or shine.

Procycling’s Season Review mixes De Waele’s stunning photography with reports and cuttings from Cyclingnews and ProCycling Week’s coverage from throughout the season. Out now, you can order your copy right here, while you can also view a gallery of images, here.
 