Gallery: 2013 through the lens of Dave McElwaine

Image 1 of 22 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leads out the Elite Women on a perfect autumn day at Harbin Park in Cincinnati, Ohio (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 22 A racer descends slickrock at the 24 Hours of the Old Pueblo near Tucson Arizona. Epic weekends of racing like this are growing in popularity in the USA. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 22 World Cup racers at Albstadt Germany climbing the many switchbacks to the top of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 22 Night racing has become quite popular in the USA. Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) on a run-up in Cincinnati. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 22 Amy Dombroski racing at the Catamount Classic Pro-XCT near her hometown in Vermont. She was lost to the cycling world this year due to an accident in Belgium. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 22 Sven Nys (Crelan Euphony) claiming the World Cyclocross Championship in Louisville, Kentucky (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 22 Several-time Israeli mountain biking champion Rotem Ishay (Boo Bicycles), racing cyclocross in Cincinnati, Ohio (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 22 World Champion Alexandra Engen (Ghost Factory) descending steps at the Cross-Country Eliminator event in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 22 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team), famous for her red curls, rounds a switchback at the Catamount Pro-XCT race in Vermont (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 22 Big Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) riding the long sand pit in Louisvillle, Kentucky (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 22 "Tree Farm" Ryan Trebon cutting up with his somewhat shorter Cannondale team-mate Tim Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 22 Australian Dan McConnell (Trek World Racing) rocked the mountain biking world with his come-from-behind win at the Albstadt, Germany World Cup. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 22 The top mountain bikers in North America head out on top a six-mile road climb before hitting the dirt at the Whiskey 50. Geoff Kabush, Jeremiah Bishop, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski, Adam Craig, and Todd Wells lead the peloton. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 22 A lone racer on a picturesque fire road in Canton, Massachusetts (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 22 The crowds at the USA National Mountain Biking Championships in Pennsylvania were in a partying mood at the top of the course. Carl Decker (Giant Factory Team) snakes his way to the top. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 22 Katerina Nash offers a muddy hand to the crowd in Providence, Rhode Island as she swept the race weekend there. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 22 Mountain biker Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain Factory Team) proved this year that he was a serious cyclocross racer as well. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 22 Colorful Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement), shown here racing in Providence, has been a lock for American podiums this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 22 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) celebrating her World Cyclocross Championship in front of a massive crowd in Louisville, Kentucky (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 22 European Champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) is one of several high profile cyclocross racers who chose to start their season in the USA this year. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 22 Lea Davison (Specialized) enjoyed herself on the way to winning the USA mountain biking championship. Many believe she is a future contender for a world championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 22 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Development) shook up the American mountain biking scene by winning the USA National Championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Cyclingnews takes a look back through the colorful 2013 season with this gallery of images from our North American and off-road photographer, Dave McElwaine.

"2013 has been the most exciting year ever to photograph cyclo-cross and mountain biking," McElwaine writes. "The American mountain biking scene has exploded with successful epic races such as the Whiskey 50, The Iceman Cometh, and the 24-Hours of Old Pueblo. Often these weekends are three-day festivals of racing, food, music, and amazing opportunities to capture images. When combined with our established pro cross-country series, and the emerging Enduro scene, there are more options than ever for racers to enjoy.

"Cyclo-cross in the USA this season has been the best ever. Individual promoters in Las Vegas, Providence, Cincinnati, Iowa City and other cities have produced events that rival any in the world. With around 50 UCI races on the calendar, I often wish I could be in two places at once! It has been exciting to see a growing number of Europeans stay in the USA after CrossVegas to begin their seasons here. For a photographer, it is hard to beat cyclo-cross. There are brilliant colors, non-stop action, and big personalities to capture.

"The World Cups races this year have been more competitive than ever. I am excited to see the progression of North American riders such as Katie Compton, Lea Davison, Stephen Ettinger, Logan Owen and others. I am looking forward to the World Cyclo-cross Championships in Holland. This could be the year that I photograph an American on the top step of the podium."

