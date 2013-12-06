Gallery: 2013 through the lens of Dave McElwaine

"2013 has been the most exciting year ever to photograph cyclo-cross and mountain biking," McElwaine writes. "The American mountain biking scene has exploded with successful epic races such as the Whiskey 50, The Iceman Cometh, and the 24-Hours of Old Pueblo. Often these weekends are three-day festivals of racing, food, music, and amazing opportunities to capture images. When combined with our established pro cross-country series, and the emerging Enduro scene, there are more options than ever for racers to enjoy.
"Cyclo-cross in the USA this season has been the best ever. Individual promoters in Las Vegas, Providence, Cincinnati, Iowa City and other cities have produced events that rival any in the world. With around 50 UCI races on the calendar, I often wish I could be in two places at once! It has been exciting to see a growing number of Europeans stay in the USA after CrossVegas to begin their seasons here. For a photographer, it is hard to beat cyclo-cross. There are brilliant colors, non-stop action, and big personalities to capture.
"The World Cups races this year have been more competitive than ever. I am excited to see the progression of North American riders such as Katie Compton, Lea Davison, Stephen Ettinger, Logan Owen and others. I am looking forward to the World Cyclo-cross Championships in Holland. This could be the year that I photograph an American on the top step of the podium."
Click here to view the gallery.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy