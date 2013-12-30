Gallery 2013: Through the lens of Sonoko Tanaka

Japanese photographer shares her memories of the season
Our retrospective look at the 2013 campaign continues with a fine gallery of pictures from Japanese photographer Sonoko Tanaka. Sonoko clocks up more air miles than most as she covers a wide range of races all across Asia and Europe.
This gallery includes some breathtaking shots from the Tro-Bro Léon, where Francis Mourey (FDJ) emerged victorious over the dirt roads of Brittany in April. The Tour de France and Tour of Flanders also feature prominently, as well as some stunning images from the Tour of Korea and the Tour de Singkarak in June.
The Saitama Criterium in October provided a particularly fitting stage for Sonoko’s photography, as some of the biggest stars of the Tour de France, including maillot jaune Chris Froome, arrived in Japan to bring the curtain down on the 2013 season.
Click here for the full gallery of Sonoko’s images.
