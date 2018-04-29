Fuglsang’s class, Bernal’s promise and Roglic’s resolve - Romandie Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) stays in the overall lead after placing second in the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Bernal attacks Roglic during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Roglic beats Bernal into second during stage 4 at Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte in the bunch during stage 4 at Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang rides to victory during stage 4 in Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In our final instalment of the Cyclingnews podcast from the Tour de Romandie, we hear from stage 4 winner Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and climbing sensation Egan Bernal (Team Sky). With one stage to go, Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads Bernal by eight seconds, with last year’s winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing) rounding out the podium.

Philippa York and Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson look back at Saturday’s key mountain stage and analyse the performances from the top GC riders. We discuss why Fuglsang has enjoyed such a successful 12 months, where BMC’s Rohan Dennis and Richie Porte go from here, and the future of Bernal and Roglic's Grand Tour ambitions. We also hear from the Colombian and Fuglsang, before concluding our final podcast from this year’s race.

