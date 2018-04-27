Tour de Romandie: Mountain time trial analysis - Podcast

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Team Sky) won the time trial at Tour de Romandie, wears the White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In tonight's episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, we look back at an exciting stage 3 at the Tour de Romandie. The stage was won by Egan Bernal of Team Sky, while Primoz Roglic finished second, and just held onto his race lead.

Related Articles Tour de Romandie: Bernal wins stage 3 time trial

Bernal was the fastest up the 9.9km mountain time trial but his teammate Geraint Thomas suffered on the climb, losing well over two minutes and his chances of a high overall place. In this episode, we hear from both Team Sky riders on their mixed fortunes, while we also check in with Richie Porte. The Australian has struggled for form in recent months but finished third on the stage, and is now third overall with two days to go. Although the defending champion admitted to cracking inside the final two kilometres, his result today will give him confidence ahead of the Tour de France.

Along with hearing from the riders, Daniel Benson and Philippa York analyze the race, and of course look ahead to stage 4, the key mountain stage in this year's race.